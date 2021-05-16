May 16, 2021

Rocket Lab's satellite launch from New Zealand site fails

by Associated Press

California-based Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand failed Saturday.

The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket's second stage, the said in a statement.

The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring company.

"Today's anomaly occurred after 17 successful orbital launches of the Electron launch vehicle. With multiple launch vehicles currently in production, Rocket Lab is prepared for a rapid return to as soon as investigations are complete and any required corrective actions are in place," the statement said.

Rocket Lab said the 's first stage successfully parachuted into the ocean and crews were working to recover it. The company is trying to develop a capability to recover and reuse Electron first stages.

