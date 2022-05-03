NASA visualization rounds up the best-known black hole systems

Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Scientific Visualization Studio

Nearby black holes and their stellar companions form an astrophysical rogues' gallery in this new NASA visualization.

Stars born with more than about 20 times the sun's mass end their lives as black holes. As the name implies, black holes don't glow on their own because nothing can escape them, not even light. Until 2015, when astronomers first detected merging black holes through the space-time ripples called gravitational waves, the main way to find these ebony enigmas was to search for them in binary systems where they interacted with companion stars. And the best way to do that was to look in X-rays.

This visualization shows 22 X-ray binaries in our Milky Way galaxy and its nearest neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud, that host confirmed stellar-mass black holes. The systems appear at the same physical scale, demonstrating their diversity. Their orbital motion is sped up by nearly 22,000 times, and the viewing angles replicate how we see them from Earth.

When paired with a star, a black hole can collect matter in two ways. In many cases, a stream of gas can flow directly from the star to the black hole. In others, such as the first confirmed black hole system, Cygnus X-1, the star produces a dense outflow called a stellar wind, some of which the black hole's intense gravity gathers up. So far, there's no clear consensus on which mode is used by GRS 1915, the big system at the center of the visualization.

Several visualized black hole systems, including Cygnus X-1 and GRS 1915, fly past in this fanciful animation. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Scientific Visualization Studio

As it arrives at the black hole, the gas goes into orbit and forms a broad, flattened structure called an accretion disk. GRS 1915's accretion disk may extend more than 50 million miles (80 million kilometers), greater than the distance separating Mercury from the sun. Gas in the disk heats up as it slowly spirals inward, glowing in visible, ultraviolet, and finally X-ray light.

Learn more about the best-known black hole systems in our galaxy and its neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud. This visualization presents 22 X-ray binary systems that host confirmed black holes, all shown at the same scale and with their orbits sped up by about 22,000 times. The view of each system reflects how we see it from Earth. Star colors ranging from blue-white to reddish represent temperatures from 5 times hotter to 45% cooler than our Sun. In most of these systems, a stream of matter from the star forms an accretion disk around the black hole. In others, like the famous system called Cygnus X-1, the star produces a hefty outflow that is partly swept up by the black hole’s gravity to form the disk. The accretion disks use a different color scheme because they sport even higher temperatures than the stars. The largest disk shown, belonging to a binary called GRS 1915, spans a distance greater than that separating Mercury from our Sun. The black holes themselves are shown larger than in reality using spheres scaled to reflect their masses. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Scientific Visualization Studio

The star colors range from blue-white to reddish, representing temperatures from five times hotter to 45% cooler than our sun. Because the accretion disks reach even higher temperatures, they use a different color scheme.

While the black holes are shown on a scale reflecting their masses, all are depicted much larger than in reality. Cygnus X-1's black hole weighs about 21 times more than the sun, but its surface—called its event horizon—spans only about 77 miles (124 kilometers). The oversized spheres also cover up visible distortions that would be produced by the black holes' gravitational effects.

Explore further Image: Black hole bounty captured in the center of the Milky Way