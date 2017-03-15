Image: Star wanders too close to a black hole

November 27, 2017
Image: Star wanders too close to a black hole
Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

This artist's rendering shows the tidal disruption event named ASASSN-14li, where a star wandering too close to a 3-million-solar-mass black hole was torn apart.

The debris gathered into an around the black hole.

Data from NASA's Swift satellite show that the initial formation of the disk was shaped by interactions among incoming and outgoing streams of tidal debris.

Read more: Data suggest black holes swallow stellar debris in bursts—phys.org/news/2017-03-black-ho … -stellar-debris.html

Explore further: Data suggest black holes swallow stellar debris in bursts

Related Stories

Astronomers catch a black hole shredding a star to pieces

October 21, 2015

When a star comes too close to a black hole, the intense gravity of the black hole results in tidal forces that can rip the star apart. In these events, called tidal disruptions, some of the stellar debris is flung outward ...

Two new tidal disruption events discovered

March 9, 2017

In two recently published scientific papers, an international team of astronomers has presented the detection of two new tidal disruption events (TDEs). Using the Palomar Observatory located near San Diego, California, the ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers discover 21 changing-look active galactic nuclei

November 28, 2017

(Phys.org)—A group of astronomers led by Qian Yang of the Peking University in Beijing, China, has detected 21 active galactic nuclei (AGN) of a rare type known as changing-look AGNs. The finding, reported November 22 in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.