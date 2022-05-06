May 6, 2022

Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula
Credit: Ninjatacoshell, CC BY-SA 3.0

Plants have evolved multiple movement behaviors to optimize their development and environmental adaptation. Previous study has found that a defection of pulvinus development would result in abnormal leaf movement. However, no public transcriptome or proteome data on the model legume Medicago truncatula pulvinus has been reported.

In a study published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provided a rich resource to uncover the multiple layers of the gene regulatory network involved in pulvinus development and signal transduction in the model legume M. truncatula.

The researchers used wild type (WT) pulvinus and the equivalent tissue in the ELONGATED PETIOLULE1 (ELP1) mutant to carry out transcriptome and proteome experiments. They simultaneously profiled transcriptome and .

The and proteome analyses between WT pulvini and the elp1 mutant elucidated that there are thousands of mRNA expressions with significant changes, which are probably related to pulvinus development and .

In addition, comparison analysis of pulvinus-specific gene expression in compound leaf provided a deeper understanding of the gene regulatory landscape and ELP1 function in pulvinus.

Meanwhile, the auxin pathway, cell wall composition and chloroplast distribution were found altered in elp1 mutants, verifying their involvement in the ELP1-regulated pulvinus development and the powerful value of these omics data.

"This study provides a comprehensive insight into the motor organ of the model legume Medicago truncatula and further supplies a rich dataset to facilitate the identification of novel players involved in nyctinastic movement," said Chen Jianghua of XTBG.

Explore further

Proper geometry of leaflets is important for their movement in legumes
More information: Quanzi Bai et al, Multidimensional Gene Regulatory Landscape of Motor Organ Pulvinus in the Model Legume Medicago truncatula, International Journal of Molecular Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.3390/ijms23084439
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study provides insights into motor organ of model legume Medicago truncatula (2022, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-insights-motor-legume-medicago-truncatula.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can't we use linear regression for classification/prediction?

52 minutes ago

Today I learned

54 minutes ago

Low magnification, high resolution, experiments on photon sieves?

1 hour ago

Confused about charge on a dielectric-filled capacitor with the battery turned on

1 hour ago

Wave function won't collapse under a microscope?

1 hour ago

How to calculate the probabilities here? (3-person card game)

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)