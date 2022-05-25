May 25, 2022

Fast-breeding sea urchin provides new model for genetic research

by University of Tsukuba

sea urchin
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Many people may not realize that the humble sea urchin is a titan when it comes to the study of biology. Now, researchers from Japan have discovered that sea urchins could help biological studies go further than ever before.

In a study published in this month in Development, Growth and Differentiation, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that a particular species of sea urchin may be a game changer, opening up new avenues for .

Sea urchins have been used for over a hundred year as a model for understanding how work. These organisms have enabled the identification of mechanisms underlying biological phenomena, ranging from gene regulatory networks to the proteins involved in cell cycles. However, there is a catch—the model species used so far take 2 years to reach reproductive maturity, making them unsuitable for .

"To be able to study genetics in sea urchins, we need to find species with short breeding cycles, or to speed up the cycles of the current model species," says senior author of the study, Professor Shunsuke Yaguchi. "In our study, we looked for a species with a short reproductive cycle."

The researchers identified Temnopleurus reevesii as a candidate species because it only takes 6 months to produce the next generation, and eggs and sperm can be collected continuously throughout the year when kept at a temperature over 20°C. Most other model don't have these features, which make this species useful for culturing in a lab.

The team assembled a draft genome of T. reevesii and constructed two genome databases, TrBase and the Western Pacific Sea Urchin Genome Database (WestPac-SUGDB), the latter containing on T. reevesii and another model urchin species, Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus. The aim of creating these databases was to provide and establish a portal site for West Pacific sea urchin genetic data. WestPac-SUGDB also has search programs for comparing the two datasets.

"We predict that these databases will contribute not only to sea urchin genetic research, but also to evolutionary research and ," says Professor Yaguchi.

The results of this study have opened up the possibility of using T. reevesii as a new model species for research in a number of fields, including cell, developmental, experimental, and evolutionary biology. Additionally, the researchers suggest that investigations in the near future will identify another sea urchin species as an improved model organism for medicine and the life sciences.

More information: Sonoko Kinjo et al, TrBase : A genome and transcriptome database of Temnopleurus reevesii, Development, Growth & Differentiation (2022). DOI: 10.1111/dgd.12780
Provided by University of Tsukuba
Citation: Fast-breeding sea urchin provides new model for genetic research (2022, May 25) retrieved 25 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-fast-breeding-sea-urchin-genetic.html
