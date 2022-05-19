May 19, 2022

Forecasting the effects of roads and railways on endangered tigers

by PeerJ

Forecasting the effects of roads and railways on endangered tigers
An adult male tiger in Nepal's Chitwan National Park. Credit: Neil Carter

A new University of Michigan study that forecasts the impacts of expanding roads and a planned railway on endangered tigers in Nepal's Chitwan National Park has yielded important findings that can aid conservation efforts.

Using an advanced simulation model, lead author Neil Carter, an assistant professor at the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability, and his colleagues investigated how the rapid development of transport , which is a major threat to worldwide, could affect future populations.

Roads and can increase animal mortality, disrupt habitats, and exacerbate other threats to biodiversity, according to the study.

Researchers analyzed what would happen to tigers in the future if they were to die from collisions with vehicles or from reductions in prey near transport infrastructure.

"We found that roads and railways would dramatically increase tiger mortality, as tigers would frequently encounter vehicles and trains while patrolling their territories," said Carter. "On average, in our model, tiger deaths along the roads and railways would reduce the tiger population from around 130 animals to just 50 animals over a 20-year period."

These reductions are "alarming," Carter noted, "and would jeopardize the future of tigers in the region."

Based on these model results, researchers urge land planners, researchers, and developers to utilize Smart Green Infrastructure planning—such as realigning roads and railways to avoid critical tiger habitats and reducing traffic volumes and speeds —to minimize impacts on tiger biodiversity and their prey.

"There is still much to be learned about the effects of roads and railways on tiger behaviors and populations," Carter said, "but we think using models like ours can help promote tiger-friendly conservation development."

The study, "Forecasting effects of transport infrastructure on endangered tigers: a tool for conservation planning," was published online May 17 in the journal PeerJ.

The other study authors are Narendra Pradhan, Krishna Hengaju, Chinmay Sonawane, Abigail H. Sage, and Volker Grimm.

Explore further

Asian building boom threatens tigers, study says
More information: Neil H. Carter et al, Forecasting effects of transport infrastructure on endangered tigers: a tool for conservation planning, PeerJ (2022). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.13472
Journal information: PeerJ

Provided by PeerJ
Citation: Forecasting the effects of roads and railways on endangered tigers (2022, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-effects-roads-railways-endangered-tigers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Storm Shelter time...

1 hour ago

Physical meaning of a spacelike geodesic

2 hours ago

Inductor questions

2 hours ago

How stable are coatings put on by Sputtering?

2 hours ago

Best Music Ever

2 hours ago

Ultrasound, A-mode imaging

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)