November 23, 2016

Asian building boom threatens tigers, study says

In coming years, the threat of infrastructure projects could pose the biggest risk to tigers
In coming years, the threat of infrastructure projects could pose the biggest risk to tigers

Poaching and habitat loss have devastated tiger populations but in the coming years, the new threat of infrastructure projects could pose the biggest risk to the imperilled cats, a report said Wednesday.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said Asia's massive development needs are expected to see 11,000 kilometres (6,800 miles) of roads and railways cut through habitat.

While such projects are unlikely to absorb a huge amount of tiger living space, they will "slice tiger habitats into smaller and more isolated fragments," WWF said in its report "The Road Ahead."

Intrusions into tiger landscapes prevent the animals from having the vast uninterrupted spaces they need to hunt, while also raising risks of tiger deaths through vehicle collisions and other conflicts with humans.

"Is the regional community ready to accept the loss of tigers and all that they stand for as a result of the unmitigated fragmentation and destruction of their habitats by new highways and transport networks?" WWF asked.

The conservation group, citing the Asian Development Bank, estimated the continent was likely to spend $8 trillion (7.5 trillion euros) covering its infrastructure development needs by 2020.

"While there have been many linear infrastructure developments in tiger range countries in the past, it is the sheer scale and speed of future development that poses one of the greatest challenges," WWF said, urging planners to minimise impact on .

According to the Switzerland-based group, there are less than 4,000 tigers left in the wild, down from 100,000 a century ago.

The remaining wild tiger population is spread across 12 Asian countries and Russia's far east.

WWF said there is evidence that the wild tiger population is inching back up for the first time in 100 years, but warned those gains can be reversed by that fail to prioritise the animals' needs.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Asian building boom threatens tigers, study says (2016, November 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-asian-boom-threatens-tigers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Close all tiger farms, WWF tells Asian states
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)