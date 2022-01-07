January 7, 2022

Data confirm link between respiratory stress and fish reproduction

by Valentina Ruiz-Leotaud, Sea Around Us

fish
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A consistent metabolic ratio found across 133 Chinese marine and freshwater fish species provides new evidence in support of the idea that fish become sexually active—and spawn for the first time—in response to growth-induced respiratory stress.

Using the maximum size and mean size at first maturity of over 200 in 133 species of fishes, Chinese and Canadian researchers indirectly estimated the ratio of consumption of each species at these two sizes. They found that change from juveniles to adults when this ratio is about 1.40, in a study published today in the Journal of Fish Biology.

"The consistency of this ratio across the species we looked at—and other studied in the past or now being studied—supports the idea that reproduction is initiated by changes in the balance between and demand," said Dr. Daniel Pauly, senior author and principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at the University of British Columbia.

"Maturation and spawning appear to be induced when the supply of oxygen relative to the weight of individual fish declines. Thus, growing fish gradually become oxygen-limited, and there is a threshold, now identified, which tells them that it's time to respond to for maturation and spawning," he said.

Dr. Pauly's Gill Oxygen Limitation Theory (GOLT) suggests that the oxygen supply of fish gradually declines as their weight increases because their gills—the organs which extract oxygen from water and supply it to their bodies—are surfaces that grow in two dimensions and cannot keep up with their bodies, which grow in three dimensions.

"There is a point when fish's growth in weight leads to a decline in relative gill surface area, which leads to a critical level of oxygen supply. This triggers the hormonal cascade that pushes fish to respond to environmental stimuli to mature and spawn," Dr. Pauly said.

The GOLT challenges assertions that it is at the onset of the spawning season alone which trigger the maturation and spawning process.

"Being able to corroborate with empirical evidence that respiratory stress is what prompts fish to reach first maturity when they do is a nice achievement," said Dr. Cui Liang, co-author and researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. "This has important implications for aquaculture practitioners, who have long known the importance of dissolved oxygen in fish production."

Drs. Pauly and Liang said the constancy of the critical ratio substantiated in this study can also be used to understand why fish stressed by climate change-induced temperature increases and deoxygenation will tend to reproduce at smaller sizes if they survive and reproduce at all.

Explore further

What really makes fish become sexually active
More information: Chen Z, Bigman J, Xian W, Liang C, Chu E, Pauly D. The ratio of length at first maturity to maximum length across marine and freshwater fishes. J Fish Biol. 2021 Dec 7. DOI: 10.1111/jfb.14970. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 34874555.
Journal information: Journal of Fish Biology

Provided by Sea Around Us
Citation: Data confirm link between respiratory stress and fish reproduction (2022, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-link-respiratory-stress-fish-reproduction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How bad to eat bugs in food?

46 minutes ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

10 hours ago

What determines the long-term effectiveness of a viral vaccine?

20 hours ago

Covid Variant B.1.640.2

Jan 06, 2022

Covid and oxidative stress

Jan 04, 2022

Optical qualities of prism sheet and glass substrate (LCD screen)

Jan 04, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)