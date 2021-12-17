December 17, 2021

Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

crystal rainbow
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties.

In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite , halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Han Keli and Prof. Yang Bin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered that metal acetylacetonates are a suitable type of metal precursor. By using Hf-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite as a model system and hafnium acetylacetonate as a metal source, they synthesized Cs2HfCl6 nanocrystals for the first time via hot injection method.

This study was published in Laser & Photonics Reviews on Dec. 13.

Different from previously reported perovskite nanocrystals, the newly synthesized Cs2HfCl6 nanocrystal is a defect-intolerant semiconductor.

To mitigate the sub-band gap defect states inside Cs2HfCl6 nanocrystals, the researchers proposed a passivation strategy of Sb3+ doping, which had not been reported in previous perovskite studies.

Moreover, by using rare earth acetylacetonates, the researchers doped four , including Pr3+, Tb3+, Eu3+, Ho3+, into the crystal lattice of the Cs2HfCl6 nanocrystal host, and obtained tunable multicolor emissions.

Compared with the previously reported rare-earth-ion-doped perovskite nanocrystal systems, the use of rare earth acetylacetone compounds enabled rare earth element ions to be doped into the nanocrystal lattice under a relatively milder temperature.

"Our study not only provides an for regulating the optical properties of vacancy-ordered , but also enriches the hot-injection synthesis method, which may promote the development of new nanocrystal systems," said Prof. Han.

Explore further

Lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission
More information: Siping Liu et al, Colloidal Synthesis and Tunable Multicolor Emission of Vacancy‐Ordered Cs 2 HfCl 6 Perovskite Nanocrystals, Laser & Photonics Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1002/lpor.202100439
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method (2021, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-scientists-hafnium-based-vacancy-ordered-perovskite-nanocrystals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

18 hours ago

Thermal insulating materials suitable for making piston and cylinder?

Dec 14, 2021

Departure enthalpy for mixture EOS = enthalpy of mixing?

Dec 04, 2021

Which one is more work-hardened than the other?

Nov 19, 2021

Heating a steel spring then quenching in water

Nov 09, 2021

Is electrolyte chemical consumed during alkaline water electrolysis?

Nov 09, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)