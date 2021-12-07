December 7, 2021

Microfountain pen draws minute patterns for live cells, circuits

by American Institute of Physics

Microfountain pen draws minute patterns for live cells, circuits
Microplotter setup. Credit: Michael Hirtz, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Advances in intuitive microwriting devices that can print microstructures could pattern electric circuits and more. The setup, featuring a robot arm to hold the micropen, deposits ink onto the surface, much like writing by hand with a fountain pen.

In Review of Scientific Instruments, researchers from Germany and China outline the development of a flexible and easy-to-use micropen setup, capable of directly writing on surfaces to a microprecise level.

The micropen is held over an ink reservoir as ink is drawn into the pen nozzle. Once filled, the nozzle is positioned for writing onto a tabletop surface.

When the pen meets the surface, ink transfers from the , and the is manually manipulated for desired patterns. When the writing is complete, the pen is removed from the .

"The setup is an example of how easy and intuitively micromanipulator-based micropatterning can be, and how complex structures that are not compatible with conventional lithography approaches can be accessed," said author Michael Hirtz.

Microarrays, lines, curves, and other structures can be printed in real time using the micropen, and could be used in biological or microelectronic labs, using biomaterial or conductive ink to pattern live cells or circuits. The pen also has potential applications that include molding, embossing, aerosol printing, and .

"By using our setup, or similarly designed ones, it will be possible to pattern into existing devices, microreactors, or hard-to-reach surfaces, on the fly and intuitively," said Hirtz. "This micropen can work with many different types of inks, in a timely and suitable way, enabling users to write in a controlled, microprecise level."

Explore further

A better pen-and-ink system for drawing flexible circuits
More information: High-precision tabletop microplotter for flexible on-demand material deposition in printed electronics and device functionalization, Review of Scientific Instruments, DOI: 10.1063/5.0061331
Journal information: Review of Scientific Instruments

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Microfountain pen draws minute patterns for live cells, circuits (2021, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-microfountain-pen-minute-patterns-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Create an artificial eddy/tornado

2 hours ago

Beam of air: Extending the range of a fan

2 hours ago

Gravity and Rotational Inertia

11 hours ago

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

18 hours ago

Meaning of density of microstates in phase space

Dec 04, 2021

Chain on a slope remains still if its end points are of equal height?

Dec 03, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)