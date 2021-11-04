November 4, 2021

Study reveals allocation patterns of foliar-P fractions of Alhagi sparsifolia in different P availability soils

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphical abstract. Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.geoderma.2021.115546

Researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that foliar-phosphorus (P) fractions of Alhagi sparsifolia changed with different P availability soils.

The findings were published in Geoderma on Oct. 27.

Allocation of foliar-P fractions is considered to be an efficient P-use strategy for plants to accommodate harsh P nutritional status.

Legume Alhagi sparsifolia (A. sparsifolia) is a widely distributed in the juncture of the Qira oasis and the Taklamakan Desert. It acquires N from groundwater or soil via the root system, but it can also obtain N through biological N2 fixation.

Therefore, A. sparsifolia needs to obtain more P to maintain elemental homeostasis. However, its allocation pattern of foliar-P fractions in different P availability soils are still unclear.

In this , the researchers investigated A. sparsifolia growing in four different soil sites with differing availability of P in this area to explore the allocation pattern of foliar-P fractions of A. sparsifolia and its relationship with soil-P fractions and soil properties.

They found that A. sparsifolia growth was highly likely to be limited by soil-P in this area, and the concentrations of foliar total-P and young leaf metabolic-P increased with increasing soil-P availability, while foliar-N was relatively constant.

As soil-P availability decreased, A. sparsifolia allocated a higher proportion of foliar-P to nucleic acid-P and a lower proportion to structural-P.

Furthermore, foliar metabolic-P, nucleic acid-P, and structural-P had the strongest positive response to labile-P in topsoil. Soil , labile-P, and moderately labile-P influenced foliar-P fractions.

How rhizosphere microorganisms of a leguminous plant respond to change
More information: Yanju Gao et al, Allocation of foliar-P fractions of Alhagi sparsifolia and its relationship with soil-P fractions and soil properties in a hyperarid desert ecosystem, Geoderma (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.geoderma.2021.115546
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study reveals allocation patterns of foliar-P fractions of Alhagi sparsifolia in different P availability soils (2021, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-reveals-allocation-patterns-foliar-p-fractions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
