September 16, 2021

Dual-labeling technique to quantify contribution of root nutrient re-allocation to plant regrowth after defoliation

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Dual-labelling technique to quantify contribution of root nutrient re-allocation to plant regrowth after defoliation
Effects of nitrogen addition and high-frequency deficit irrigation on re-allocation of N and P from plant roots. Credit: WANG Ruzhen

Re-allocation of nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) from roots is an important nutrient-use strategy for plant growth when nutrient availability to plants is low or when aboveground parts are removed or damaged (e.g., by grazing and fire). However, quantifying root nutrient re-allocation is quite challenging, and it remained elusive for how root nutrient re-allocation responding to changes in nitrogen and water availability.

Researchers led by Prof. Jiang Yong from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences used a novel dual-labeling approach (15N and 32P) to quantify plant nitrogen and phosphorus re-allocation from roots to shoots during plant regrowth in a perennial grassland.

The researchers found that lower decreased both nitrogen and phosphorus re-allocation in N-rich conditions. This might be derived from the exhaustion of nutrient reserves in roots.

In N-poor conditions, however, lower water availability showed no impact on both uptake and re-allocation of nitrogen and phosphorus. This might be due to unchanged soil nitrogen availability and a greater diffusion barrier of soil available phosphorus. During the first two weeks of regrowth, nutrient re-allocation accounted for 48–97% of nitrogen and 58–79% of phosphorus acquired by shoots.

The study highlights the importance of root nutrient re-allocation to support shoot regrowth.

The has been published online in Journal of Ecology.

Explore further

A well-balanced ecosystem uses water most efficiently
More information: Ruzhen Wang et al, Re‐allocation of nitrogen and phosphorus from roots drives regrowth of grasses and sedges after defoliation under deficit irrigation and nitrogen enrichment, Journal of Ecology (2021). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13778
Journal information: Journal of Ecology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Dual-labeling technique to quantify contribution of root nutrient re-allocation to plant regrowth after defoliation (2021, September 16) retrieved 16 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-dual-labeling-technique-quantify-contribution-root.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What are the most energetic lightning "superbolts" ever measured?

19 hours ago

What if tachyons are detected?

19 hours ago

Do you have an example of a truly random phenomenon?

Sep 14, 2021

The strongest force has shortest range while weakest force have infinity range?

Sep 11, 2021

Why Do Physicists Use Gaussian Error Distributions?

Sep 09, 2021

Ideas from previous Nobel prize winners

Sep 08, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)