Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1913-present
Website
http://www.journalofecology.org
Impact factor
5.26 (2010)

Journal of Ecology

How Europe's forests regenerate—without any human interference

Yannek Käber, a doctoral student in the Professorship of Forest Ecology at ETH Zurich, and his colleagues from ETH and WSL together with the European Forest Research Initiative (EuFoRIa), have taken a look at regeneration ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 14, 2023

Some plants do not shed their leaves in autumn, for good reason

Retention of dead biomass by plants is common in the temperate herbaceous flora and can be related to certain plant traits, indicating relevance to ecosystem functioning. These are the main findings of an experimental study ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 15, 2023

Bud bank confers post-drought recovery across grasslands

Grasslands are important terrestrial ecosystems and provide many ecosystem services. As global climate change has accelerated in recent years, the increased frequency of extreme droughts has negatively affected the aboveground ...

Ecology

Jul 26, 2023

