November 29, 2021

Molding, patterning and driving liquids with light

by Laurie Fickman, University of Houston

Molding, patterning and driving liquids with light
Credit: University of Houston

Jiming Bao, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston, has developed a new fluid that can be cut open by light and demonstrated macroscopic depression of ferrofluid, the kind of fluid that can be moved around with a magnet.  

The new method of molding and deforming water has potential applications in adaptive optics, mass transport and microfluidics manufacturing and molding of micro and nanostructures. Weighty implications for something that can be done with a few ingredients found at home.     

"New optothermocapillary fluids were created by mixing transparent lamp oil with different candle dyes. They can be cut open by sunlight and be patterned to different shapes and sizes using an ordinary laser show projector or a common laser pointer," reported Bao in Materials Today. "Laser driving and elevation of optotherocapillary fluids, in addition to the manipulation of different droplets on their surface, were demonstrated as an efficient controlling method and platform for optofluidic operations." 

Optothermocapillary  refers to fluid in which the (capillary force) is strongly dependent on temperature, thus can be easily changed by lasers because lasers can generate a surface temperature gradient. Bao is reporting a giant depression and rupture in optothermocapillary fluids under the illumination of laser and sunlight.  

Credit: University of Houston

"Computational fluid dynamics models were developed to understand the surface deformation and provided desirable physical parameters of the fluid for maximum deformation," said Bao. "The lasers and sunlight manipulated surface droplets and proved an efficient controlling method and platform for optofluidic operations." 

Bao began surface depression experiments with ferrofluid because of its strong optical absorbance. Ferrofluid is a so-called "magic" liquid best known for its astonishing surface spikes generated by a magnetic field.  

"Surprisingly, its surface can also be deformed by . To better understand the deformation mechanism, we recorded the surface deformation under lasers at three different wavelengths but with the same power. Bao determined that the deforms more rapidly with a shorter wavelength. 

"The fundamental understanding of light-induced giant depression and creation of new optothermocapillary fluids encourages the and applications of optofluidics," said Bao.

Explore further

Ferrofluid surface simulations go more than skin deep
More information: Feng Lin et al, Molding, patterning and driving liquids with light, Materials Today (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.mattod.2021.10.022
Journal information: Materials Today

Provided by University of Houston
Citation: Molding, patterning and driving liquids with light (2021, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-molding-patterning-liquids.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Quantum computing with superconductors

9 hours ago

Lennard-Jones for bound/unbound atoms?

Nov 25, 2021

Bloch momentum-space wave functions

Nov 23, 2021

Simple argument for critical exponent

Nov 16, 2021

Order parameter, symmetry breaking Landau style

Nov 16, 2021

How to read modern condensed matter field research

Nov 16, 2021

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)