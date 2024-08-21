The University of Houston, (UH) was founded in 1927 in Houston, Texas. Today, UH has more than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university has 12 academic colleges and more than 40 research institutes and centers. Notable academic and research departments include, space commercialization, superconductivity, biomedical engineering, petroleum exploration and engineering and virtual technology.

Address 4800 Calhoun Road, Houston, Texas 77004 Website http://www.uh.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Houston

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

