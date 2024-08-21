The University of Houston, (UH) was founded in 1927 in Houston, Texas. Today, UH has more than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university has 12 academic colleges and more than 40 research institutes and centers. Notable academic and research departments include, space commercialization, superconductivity, biomedical engineering, petroleum exploration and engineering and virtual technology.

Address
4800 Calhoun Road, Houston, Texas 77004 
Website
http://www.uh.edu
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Houston

Novel light transport model improves X-ray phase contrast imaging

Researchers at the University of Houston unveiled an advancement in X-ray imaging technology that could provide significant improvements in medical diagnostics, materials and industrial imaging, transportation security and ...

Optics & Photonics

Aug 14, 2024

Scientists discover massive energy imbalance on Saturn

A discovery by researchers at the University of Houston has revealed a massive energy imbalance on Saturn, shedding new light on planetary science and evolution and challenging existing climate models for the solar system's ...

Planetary Sciences

Jun 18, 2024

Life goals and their changes drive success, says study

"Where is my life going?" "Who do I want to be?" As future-thinkers, adolescents spend significant time contemplating these types of questions about their life goals. A new study from the University of Houston shows that ...

Social Sciences

Apr 22, 2024

