April 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Unveiling the hidden threat: Drought-induced inelastic subsidence in expansive soils

by University of Houston

Unveiling the hidden threat
GPS array at the University of Houston Coastal Center, which has been continuously operated for 10 years, providing first-hand observations for the study. Credit: University of Houston

A journal article published by University of Houston Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences researchers highlights a significant, yet often overlooked, environmental concern—permanent losses in land surface elevation due to inelastic compaction of expansive soils during prolonged droughts. The findings appear in Geophysical Research Letters.

The study, led by geophysics Ph.D. student Jennifer Welch, along with Professor Guoquan (Bob) Wang and four , utilized a decade of GPS data from the University of Houston Coastal Center. The team observed notable land elevation loss during dry summers.

This is primarily attributed to the inelastic compaction of expansive soils, widely distributed along the Texas .

"It presents a novel challenge in evaluating coastal flooding risks and sea-level rise projections," Wang said. "The research underscores the urgent necessity to incorporate this factor into coastal infrastructure planning, wetland conservation efforts, and climate adaptation strategies."

More information: Jennifer Welch et al, Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Drought‐Induced Inelastic Subsidence in Expansive Soils, Geophysical Research Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL107549

Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by University of Houston

Citation: Unveiling the hidden threat: Drought-induced inelastic subsidence in expansive soils (2024, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-unveiling-hidden-threat-drought-inelastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Coastal wetlands can't keep pace with sea-level rise, and infrastructure is leaving them nowhere to go
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

2 hours ago

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 5, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)