October 29, 2021

Life on Mars? Implication from analog sites in Qaidam Basin, northwestern China

by Science China Press

Probing into life on Mars: implication from analog sites in Qaidam Basin, northwestern China
In the center can be seen (a) Sampling locations of Dalangtan and Qarhan in the Qaidam Basin; (b) distribution of surface samples; (c) section DLT-P3; (d) section CEH-P3. Credit: Science China Press

Astrobiology is a scientific field that studies the origin,evolution, and distribution of life and habitability in the universe. Mars is the most promising planet for the discovery of extraterrestrial life in the solar system; thus, exploration of Martian life and habitable environment have been a special focus in planetary science.

Salts deposits are the key targets for exploring traces oflife on Mars, including possible organic molecules of biogenic origin. As there is no Martian sample returned to Earth, and human beings are not able to reach Mars for experiments to date, analogy researchs on Earth are the main method for studying life in Martian salt deposits.

The continuous drought, strong ultraviolet radiation and various landforms have made Qaidam Basin an ideal Martain analog site. In this paper, Dr. Cheng (School of Geography and Tourism, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics) and Dr. Xiao (State Key Laboratory of Geological Processes and Mineral Resources, Planetary Science Institute, China University of Geosciences) determine the distribution of the lipid of the salt sediments in the Qaidam Basin (see image below)and compare these results with that of the typical Martain analog sites.

The team found that salt samples in the Qaidam Basin are enriched with fatty acid compounds, GDGTs and archaeol compounds were also detectedin these salt samples. Compared with the hypersaline samples, the clay samples not only have a higher abundance of fatty acids,GDGTs and archaeol compounds, but also a more diverse lipids composition. The distribution of lipids in the deposits from the Qaidam Basin provides an important reference for Mars.

The research was published in Science China Earth Sciences.

Explore further

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029
More information: Ziye Cheng et al, Distribution characteristics of lipids from salt sediments in Qaidam Basin and their astrobiological significance, Science China Earth Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-021-9812-2
Journal information: Science China Earth Sciences

Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Life on Mars? Implication from analog sites in Qaidam Basin, northwestern China (2021, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-life-mars-implication-analog-sites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chemical potential and Fermi level

Oct 26, 2021

Fermi energy definition and Fermi-Dirac distribution

Oct 25, 2021

Fermi-Dirac distribution

Oct 25, 2021

The meaning of the Fermi energy

Oct 25, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

Oct 25, 2021

Disposal of iron filings

Oct 24, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)