September 30, 2021

Microorganism that remediates cadmium-contaminated soil

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers identify microorganism that remediates cadmium-contaminated soil
Proposed model for the Penicillium janthinellum ZZ-2-mediated protective plant responses to Cd stress. Credit: XIE Yan

In recent years, phytoremediation (the utilization of plants, animals and microorganism to take up or immobilize hazardous substances from contaminated soils) has been widely applied to the remediation of Cadmium (Cd) contaminated soil. It's essential to screen natural microbes that being capable to concentrate hazardous substances during the development of phytoremediation technology.

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) investigated the abundance and composition of microbial community in heavy metal polluted soil. They isolated a Cd resistant microorganism, "Penicillium janthinellum ZZ-2," from heavy metal contaminated soils, which was proven to enhance the growth and Cd uptake of bermudagrass.

Long-term exposure to heavy metal contamination reduced both microbial biomass and activity, but did not result in large shifts in community composition. ZZ-2 inoculated bermudagrass plants showed higher , reduced Cd-toxicity symptoms and increased accumulation of Cd in the shoots and roots under Cd stress.

ZZ-2 contributed to the protection of plants from the inhibitory effects of high concentrations of Cd, and promoted the plant growth and Cd uptake by production of indole or by solubilization of Cd in soils.

This study suggests that Penicillium penicillium ZZ-2 could be a potential supplement to enhance the phytoremediation efficiency of plants in contaminated soils.

This work entitled "Identification of Cd-resistant microorganisms from heavy metal-contaminated soil and its potential in promoting the growth and Cd accumulation of bermudagrass" has been recently published in Environmental Research.

Explore further

Composited organic mobilizing agents enhance cadmium accumulation in sorghum
More information: Yan Xie et al, Identification of Cd-resistant microorganisms from heavy metal-contaminated soil and its potential in promoting the growth and Cd accumulation of bermudagrass, Environmental Research (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2021.111730
Journal information: Environmental Research

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Microorganism that remediates cadmium-contaminated soil (2021, September 30) retrieved 30 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-microorganism-remediates-cadmium-contaminated-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

2 hours ago

Most common cancers caused by radiation exposure.

6 hours ago

Is it possible to determine who is the parent vs. child from looking at their chromosones?

12 hours ago

Karen Miga Fills In Missing Pieces of Our Genome

12 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

21 hours ago

Electric field of moderate strength inactivates Covid-19 virus

21 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)