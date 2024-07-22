Environmental Research: A Multidisciplinary Journal of Environmental Sciences, Ecology, and Public Health publishes original reports describing studies of the toxic effects of environmental agents on humans and animals. The principal aims of the journal are to define the etiology of environmentally induced illness and to increase understanding of the mechanisms by which environmental agents cause disease.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/environmental-research/ Impact factor 3.398 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA