Designing healthier cities with good bacteria
The urbanization of towns could be contributing to poor health outcomes in our communities, research from the University of Adelaide and Flinders University has found.
Environmental Research: A Multidisciplinary Journal of Environmental Sciences, Ecology, and Public Health publishes original reports describing studies of the toxic effects of environmental agents on humans and animals. The principal aims of the journal are to define the etiology of environmentally induced illness and to increase understanding of the mechanisms by which environmental agents cause disease.
The urbanization of towns could be contributing to poor health outcomes in our communities, research from the University of Adelaide and Flinders University has found.
Environment
Jul 22, 2024
0
0
A new study from the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) indicates that fine particulate matter, which is less than 2.5 µm in diameter (PM2.5), is increasingly impacting the rapidly aging Korean population. ...
Environment
Jun 18, 2024
0
0
Machine learning models for more sustainable and affordable housing in regional areas, assessing bushfire risk as well as consideration for disability, biodiversity and also a place for animals in urban residential settings ...
Environment
May 21, 2024
0
5
Aquaculture production operations that help feed the world's growing population also generate polluted wastewater that harms the environment. Four studies published by Purdue University scientists since last May document ...
Biotechnology
May 2, 2024
0
10
Trains carrying loads of coal bring with them higher rates of asthma, heart disease, hospitalization and death for residents living nearest the rail lines, according to a new study from the University of California, Davis.
Environment
Apr 18, 2024
0
28
Two-hundred U.S. communities will fail to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050 despite their pledges to do so, according to a new study published in IOP Publishing's journal Environmental Research: Infrastructure and ...
Environment
Jan 18, 2024
0
4
Neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's, affect millions of people in the United States, and the cost of caring for people who live with these conditions adds up to hundreds of billions ...
Biochemistry
Nov 21, 2023
0
212
As much as 300 to 500 billion tons of biochar are reported to be in soil, sediment and aquatic habitats in China. The discovery of photocatalytic activity of biochar opens up a new frontier in understanding how this substance ...
Biochemistry
Sep 27, 2023
0
2
Deepak Verma from Chulalongkorn University and his international team of researchers are exploring ways to enhance chitosan using techniques like adding photosensitizers, dendrimers, and chemical modifications. They also ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 22, 2023
0
4
The planet experienced the hottest day on record earlier this month and climate projections estimate the intensity of heat waves and poor air quality will increase and continue to cause severe impacts. Researchers from the ...
Environment
Jul 27, 2023
0
6