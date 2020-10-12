October 12, 2020

Composited organic mobilizing agents enhance cadmium accumulation in sorghum

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

pesticide
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Biodegradable organic materials, such as low-molecular-weight organic acids (LMWOAs) and dissolved organic fertilizers, are usually used as heavy metal-mobilizing agents. Increasing their effects on the absorption of cadmium (Cd) by crops is important in a limited degradation cycle.

Phytoremediation exhibits vast potential in Cd remediation. However, several defects, such as low biomass and , cause less feasibility for large-scale application.

To further enhance the efficiency, the combination of phytoremediation and -mobilizing agents has been advocated and attracted research interests in recent years.

Researchers from the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture (ISA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the enhancement effect of composited organic agents on Cd accumulation in shoots at different growth stages of sorghum.

They conducted a pot experiment with two composited organic agents (oxalic acid or + dissolved organic fertilizer (OA+DOF and CA+DOF)) and four application periods (seeding, jointing, flag leaf and heading stages) of sorghum (Sorghum bicolor L.).

The results showed that application of the two composited agents increased soil DTPA extractable Cd by 7.31-49.13%, and Cd contents in roots and shoots by 21.49-72.10%, respectively.

The effects of CA+DOF was largely greater than the OA+DOF. The application periods significantly impacted the Cd bioaccumulation in sorghum, resulting in the maximum Cd bioaccumulation quantity for the heading and the minimum for the flag leaf.

The main mechanism of the two composited organic agents enhancing phytoremediation was to reduce soil pH and increase soil DOC concentration, thereby increasing the soil Cd availability and the Cd absorption of sorghum. The results are expected to provide novel insights for optimization phytoremediation of Cd-contaminated soils.

The study was published in Chemosphere.

More information: Bo Li et al. Effects of composited organic mobilizing agents and their application periods on cadmium absorption of Sorghum bicolor L. in a Cd-contaminated soil, Chemosphere (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2020.128136

Journal information: Chemosphere

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Composited organic mobilizing agents enhance cadmium accumulation in sorghum (2020, October 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-composited-mobilizing-agents-cadmium-accumulation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers compare cadmium phytoextraction ability of several plants
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)