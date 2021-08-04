August 4, 2021

Flexible, wearable X-ray detector doesn't require heavy metals

by American Chemical Society

Flexible, wearable X-ray detector doesn’t require heavy metals
A flexible semiconductive metal-organic framework was incorporated into a prototype wearable X-ray detector for radiation monitoring and imaging. Credit: Adapted from Nano Letters 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c02336

X-ray imaging is a fast and painless way for doctors to see inside a person. But radiation detectors, which go under the body part being imaged, are rigid panels that contain harmful heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium. Now, researchers in ACS' Nano Letters report a proof-of-concept wearable X-ray detector prepared from nontoxic metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) layered between flexible plastic and gold electrodes for high-sensitivity sensing and imaging.

Most X-ray detectors are integrated into big, immobile instruments, such as computerized tomography (known as CT) and mammography equipment, or are stiff, like the sharp-edged bitewing detectors used in dental offices. Detectors that could conform to rounded body parts or mold to the inside of confined spaces could be beneficial in some monitoring and medical imaging applications. Previous researchers have used MOFs for flexible because they are semiconducting materials that respond to by creating an . However, some of these MOFs still include lead, just like the X-ray detectors that are currently in use. So, Shuquan Chang, Shenqiang Ren and colleagues wanted to create a heavy-metal-free MOF for a flexible X-ray and imager.

The researchers mixed a solution of nickel chloride salt and 2,5-diaminobenzene-1,4-dithiol (DABDT) for several hours, creating a MOF in which nickel linked the DABDT molecules. In initial tests, the nickel-containing MOF was more sensitive than recently reported detectors when irradiated with 20 keV X-rays, equivalent to the energy released during medical diagnostic imaging. Then, to make a flexible X-ray radiation detector, the team sandwiched the nickel-containing MOF between gold film electrodes, one of which was on a flexible plastic surface. They used copper wires to transmit current from each pixel of a 12x12 array and covered the whole device with a silicone-based flexible polymer. Finally, they placed an aluminum letter "H" on the detector and irradiated it with X-rays, measuring a much lower current output underneath the H than under the unimpeded material.

The researchers say that their proof-of-concept device is promising for the next generation of radiology imaging equipment and radiation detection when wearable or flexible devices are needed.

More information: "Flexible Lead-Free X-ray Detector from Metal-Organic Frameworks" Nano Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c02336

Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Flexible, wearable X-ray detector doesn't require heavy metals (2021, August 4) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-flexible-wearable-x-ray-detector-doesnt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A simple method to enhance responsivity of terahertz radiation detectors
277 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)