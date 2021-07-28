July 28, 2021

What organizations get wrong about interruptions at work

by University of Illinois at Chicago

employees
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It comes as no surprise that being interrupted at work by other people can have negative effects, like lowered productivity. But a study shows an upside to these interruptions at work: increased feelings of belonging.

Researchers led by Harshad Puranik at the University of Illinois Chicago looked at this common workplace phenomenon from two aspects.

First, interruptions get in the way of completing work tasks and require employees to repeatedly switch attention between tasks. That's where the of interruptions happen. However, beyond the task-based aspect, the group found that being interrupted by others has a to it— with the interrupter that can have a on the interrupted employees.

"Our results revealed that the social interaction occurring during work interruptions can carry beneficial effects for interrupted employees," said Puranik, UIC assistant professor of managerial studies in the College of Business Administration. "If the past year of social distancing and isolation has shown us anything, it is that humans are social beings who have an inherent need for interacting with others."

Building on prior research on work interruptions, the researchers surveyed 111 full-time employees twice a day—once at lunch and once at the end of their workday—for three weeks.

While there were downsides to interruptions at work, like raising levels of stress and lowering people's energy, there was an upside, the researchers found. Employees felt more like they belonged, and that eventually led to higher job satisfaction.

The study found something else on top of this. The social aspect of work interruptions also weakened the that the switching of tasks during interruptions had on employees' job satisfaction.

This means that, instead of the negative experience they are often made out to be, being interrupted at work can be a "net positive for the well-being of employees," according to Puranik.

Therefore, the researchers urge managers to better manage rather than completely eliminate work interruptions.

One way to do this is by giving employees more autonomy in how they manage work and handle work interruptions, such as allowing employees more leeway in choosing when and where they work from and how they schedule their work. This can help boost the positive effects of interruptions' social side. Another option is to put into practice interventions that reduce other unnecessary workplace demands that drain employees' energy, like redesigning workplaces to remove unwanted background noises, so that employees have enough energy to deal with the negative task-related effects of work interruptions.

The authors concluded that further research is needed on whether factors such as daily workload, employees' occupation and the nature of interruptions (e.g. virtual vs. in-person) could shape reactions to workplace interruptions.

The study is scheduled to be published in a forthcoming issue of the Journal of Applied Psychology.

Explore further

Patients at risk from 'nested interruptions' in nursing tasks, human factors paper reports
More information: Harshad Puranik et al, Excuse me, do you have a minute? An exploration of the dark- and bright-side effects of daily work interruptions for employee well-being., Journal of Applied Psychology (2021). DOI: 10.1037/apl0000875
Journal information: Journal of Applied Psychology

Provided by University of Illinois at Chicago
Citation: What organizations get wrong about interruptions at work (2021, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-wrong.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments