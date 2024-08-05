The University o Illinois at Chicago (UIC) was established in 1858 and today is the largest university in the Chicago area with 15 colleges, institutes and a medical school complex. UIC offers 74 bachelor degrees, 77 master's degrees and 60 doctoral degrees and various professional degrees. The medical school offers inter-collegiate collaboration with the Cancer Center, the Center for Structural Biology and neuroscience programs. UIC is a teaching hospital, patient care facility and research center that serves the Chicago Metro area and the entire state of Illinois. UIC medical is known for advances in surgical techniques and advances in medical treatments for various health conditions and disorders.

Address Banner Dept: 2-326000 1301 UH MC 288 601 S. Morgan Street Chicago IL 60607 Website http://www.uic.edu/index.html/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Illinois_at_Chicago

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

