The University o Illinois at Chicago (UIC) was established in 1858 and today is the largest university in the Chicago area with 15 colleges, institutes and a medical school complex. UIC offers 74 bachelor degrees, 77 master's degrees and 60 doctoral degrees and various professional degrees. The medical school offers inter-collegiate collaboration with the Cancer Center, the Center for Structural Biology and neuroscience programs. UIC is a teaching hospital, patient care facility and research center that serves the Chicago Metro area and the entire state of Illinois. UIC medical is known for advances in surgical techniques and advances in medical treatments for various health conditions and disorders.

Engineers 'symphonize' cleaner ammonia production

Among the many chemicals we use every day, ammonia is one of the worst for the atmosphere. The nitrogen-based chemical used in fertilizer, dyes, explosives and many other products ranks second only to cement in terms of carbon ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 1, 2024

Bidding adieu to sticky ice, but with a grain of salt

As Americans gear up for winter, many will face one of their toughest foes: ice. From delaying flights to making roads slippery, ice accumulation on surfaces wreaks havoc in many ways.

Analytical Chemistry

Nov 28, 2023

Why does puberty trigger us to stop growing?

All animals start out as a single-celled organism and then start growing. At some point, of course, they need to stop getting bigger, but the process by which this happens is poorly understood.

Molecular & Computational biology

Nov 27, 2023

Researchers a step closer to effective heparanase inhibitor

The cellular protein heparanase plays an important role in allowing diseases, including viruses and cancers, to spread within our bodies. For this reason, researchers investigating a wide range of diseases are eager to find ...

Biochemistry

Sep 11, 2023

