July 21, 2021

Study uncovers factors linked to radical attitudes and intentions

by Wiley

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Campbell Systematic Reviews identified and examined more than 100 risk and protective factors for radical attitudes, intentions, and behaviors (including terrorism) in democratic countries.

The factors can be grouped into five domains:

  • socio-demographic and background factors,
  • psychological and personality trait factors,
  • attitudinal and subjective belief related factors,
  • experiential factors, and
  • traditional criminogenic factors

While there is great variation, the most significant factors are traditional criminogenic and social-psychological factors.

"Our results suggest that some of the factors most commonly targeted by counter violent extremism interventions, such as , have only small relationships with radicalization. On the other hand, traditional criminogenic factors, such as low self-control, have far more robust relationships," said lead author Michael Wolfowicz, Ph.D., of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He noted that the findings suggest that interventions commonly used to combat criminological outcomes may also be useful for fighting radicalization.

"Additionally, our results suggest a need to revamp the way that risk assessment tools are constructed, as not all factors included in such tools should be given the same weight," said Dr. Wolfowicz. "We hope that our results will contribute to the development of more evidence-based practice in this field."

Explore further

CVD risk factors tied to cognitive impairment in schizophrenia
More information: Michael Wolfowicz et al, Cognitive and behavioral radicalization: A systematic review of the putative risk and protective factors, Campbell Systematic Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1002/cl2.1174
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Study uncovers factors linked to radical attitudes and intentions (2021, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-uncovers-factors-linked-radical-attitudes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments