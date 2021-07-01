July 1, 2021

Singlet oxygen selectively degrades oxytetracycline in fenton-like oxidation

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Singlet oxygen selectively degrades oxytetracycline in fenton-like oxidation
Mechanism diagram of the Co/C+H2O2 system for selective degradation of the OTC pollutants. Credit: HONG Peidong

Recently, a research team led by Prof. KONG Lingtao at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has prepared a type of hollow amorphous Co/C composites to activate hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to generate singlet oxygen, achieving selective elimination of oxytetracycline (OTC) in complicated water matrices. The relevant results was published in Chemical Engineering Journal.

OTC is the most common tetracycline antibiotic in the field of animal husbandry. It can be detected in water, soil and other areas which features on strong biological stability and cannot be effectively removed by conventional technical means.

As a simple and efficient advanced oxidation technology, Fenton-like oxidation has been considered as an effective way for water pollution. , as an electrophilic non-radical, exhibits excellent anti-interference to background substrates, and can help to achieve the selective removal of organic pollutants containing electron-rich groups. However, in most Fenton-like reactions, the yield of singlet oxygen is low and the contribution is small.

In this study, the researchers designed and prepared a hollow amorphous Co/C composites with a large number of oxygen-containing such as carbonyl and hydroxyl distributed on the surface.

They obtained Co/C-3 material by optimizing the ratio of cobalt and carbon, and realized the optimal degradation of 20 ppm OTC by activating H2O2 under neutral pH conditions. The catalytic degradation system exhibited excellent repeatability, stability and anti-interference ability. Quenching experiments and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance results confirmed that converted singlet oxygen was the main oxidizing species, and hydroxyl radical didn't not appear in the system.

The synergistic interaction between cobalt and oxygen-containing functional groups within materials played the key role on activating H2O2 in the formation of . In addition, the possible degradation pathways and potential ecological toxicities of OTC and its intermediates were revealed.

Explore further

A novel nanometer-scale proximity labeling method targeting histidine residues
More information: Peidong Hong et al, Efficient generation of singlet oxygen (1O2) by hollow amorphous Co/C composites for selective degradation of oxytetracycline via Fenton-like process, Chemical Engineering Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2021.129594
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Singlet oxygen selectively degrades oxytetracycline in fenton-like oxidation (2021, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-singlet-oxygen-degrades-oxytetracycline-fenton-like.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CaCO3 Solubility in Aquarium

33 minutes ago

What to do with 1 year expired bleach?

4 hours ago

Does Cl2 KH > KCl HCl?

Jun 30, 2021

Question Regarding the Shelf Life of Mineral Supplements

Jun 30, 2021

Polar Covalent Bond in HCl question

Jun 30, 2021

Bubbles in buret experimental error

Jun 28, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments