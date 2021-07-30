July 30, 2021

Plant reproduction: Unraveling the role of a new membrane within pollen grain

by INRAE

Plant reproduction: researchers unravel the role of a new membrane within pollen grain
Image of the NOT-LIKE-DAD protein on the membrane that encircles the two male sperm cells present in each pollen grain (image taken by confocal microscopy). Credit: INRAE

While the reproduction process of flowering plants has been known for more than 120 years, there still remain many mysteries to unravel. Researchers from INRAE, ENS de Lyon, CNRS and Limagrain characterized a new membrane within pollen grain that surrounds the two sperm cells. In a publication in Journal of Cell Biology on 29 July 2021, the scientists show that this membrane is key to guarantee that the male reproductive cells remain intact during their journey toward the female flower, to ultimately form a viable seed. These seeds provide the major food source for humankind as well as staple food for livestock feed. This basic knowledge may be useful for the development of new plant varieties.

The birth of an individual starts with fertilization: the fusion between a female and a male cell. Unlike animals, where a single fertilization event is necessary to create an embryo, flowering require a double fertilization event, where two male reproductive fuse separately and simultaneously with two female reproductive cells. This double fertilization is indispensable to form a viable seed. These seeds provide the bulk of our plant-based diet as well as feed for livestock.

In flowering plants, the two male are not motile, and therefore depend on pollen grain to transport them to the maternal tissues embedded within the flower. In this new study, scientists from INRAE and their counterparts revealed a new within the pollen grain that surrounds the two sperm cells, which is important to ensure sperm cell integrity during their journey toward the female flower.

A key membrane that reveals its secrets, including the presence of a "NOT-LIKE-DAD" protein

Thanks to microscopy technology and molecular and cellular biology tools, distinctive hallmarks of this membrane have been brought to light.

The first distinctive hallmark of this membrane is enrichment for a specific negatively-charged lipid. The second hallmark is the presence of a NOT-LIKE-DAD protein that has a stretch of positive charges, together with lipid anchors that allow NOT-LIKE-DAD to attach exclusively to this atypical membrane. The researchers also showed that this membrane encircling the two sperm cells plays a key role in making double fertilization go smoothly, ensuring that the two reproductive cells end up in the right place at the right time.

The discovery of a universal mechanism in the plant kingdom?

On the one hand, these discoveries enrich our knowledge of living organisms. Indeed, other specific membranes, like those that surround some parasitic and symbiotic fungi, have also been found to have a lipid signature similar to that found in pollen grain. This suggests that this kind of membrane may be a universal mechanism to delineate particular structures inside plant cells. On the other hand, the specific localisation of the NOT-LIKE-DAD protein on this particular membrane is a first step in shedding light on the mechanism by which the absence of this protein leads to degraded paternal chromosomes within the enclosed male reproductive cells. This phenomenon is routinely used to develop new varieties of maize, and may also boost plant breeding for many other species.

Explore further

Molecular 'barcode' helps decide which sperm will reach an egg
More information: Laurine M. Gilles et al, Lipid anchoring and electrostatic interactions target NOT-LIKE-DAD to pollen endo-plasma membrane, Journal of Cell Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.202010077
Journal information: Journal of Cell Biology

Provided by INRAE
Citation: Plant reproduction: Unraveling the role of a new membrane within pollen grain (2021, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-reproduction-unraveling-role-membrane-pollen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
496 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

1 hour ago

Covid Delta variant

4 hours ago

Mechanism of Covid vaccines

5 hours ago

Covid Long Haulers

17 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

19 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

21 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments