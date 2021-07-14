July 14, 2021

Pack rat nests offer first look at ancient insect DNA

by Brian Wallheimer, Purdue University

Pack rat nests offer first look at ancient insect DNA
Middens, pack rat nests like the one seen here in Joshua Tree National Park, give scientists the opportunity to sequence the DNA of ancient insects trapped inside. Credit: Julio Betancourt

For many years, scientists have been extracting DNA from the bones of ancient humans, humanoids and animals to paint a picture of evolution and species movement. Despite what's been portrayed in the movie "Jurassic Park"—in which dinosaurs are resurrected based on preserved ancient DNA (aDNA) - scientists have had little success extracting genetic material from the preserved remains of insects.

Insects leave scant DNA behind, and little of it is preserved over thousands of years. However, a Purdue University scientist has developed a novel way to use extraction methods previously reserved for ancient vertebrate DNA to isolate and amplify insect aDNA, thanks to the urine-caked nests of ancient desert pack rats.

The technique is giving scientists their first glimpses of the genetic makeup of insects from more than 34,000 years ago.

"Ancient DNA as a field has mostly been used for hominids, humans and their close relatives, and to a fair degree for vertebrates, but not for insects," said Aaron Smith, an assistant professor of entomology and lead author on a paper describing the work in the journal Scientific Reports. "In just the last few years, some papers have described identifying insect DNA through metagenomics, examining all the DNA in a sample without being specific. But we've been able to go deeper and identify ancient insects to the species level based on their DNA."

The reason so much ancient DNA work focuses on vertebrates is because they have bones that seem to protect DNA for longer periods and can be found and analyzed. Insects are much smaller and often only leave behind fragments of their exoskeletons, and few insect remains from thousands of years ago have survived intact well enough to draw from or identify.

Smith, who studies mostly desert insects, realized that ancient pack rat nests, called middens, could contain insect remains suitable for DNA sequencing. Pack rats pull materials together for nests and then urinate on them. The urine crystallizes, protecting the nest. Over , the nest passes on to other rats who do the same, and the becomes solid, trapping insects and other materials in a type of time capsule.

"Eventually the center has accreted enough to be as hard as asphalt," Smith said. "We can radio-carbon date these accurately back to 50,000 years and see what plants and insects were in a specific area at a specific time."

Smith was able to identify several Asidini (darkling beetles) and draw DNA from samples gathered at Joshua Tree National Park in California. The DNA, preserved enough to recover the , was compared with genomes of modern and museum beetle specimens to confirm the species.

The beetles Smith's team used date back approximately 1,600, 2,000, 8,400 and 34,400 years ago. Comparing the DNA sequences of the beetles at different times can tell scientists about species distribution for an area at a particular time and the traits the beetles evolved at those times.

"Now we can open up the field of paleobiology to include insects," Smith said. "I'm interested in what these insects can tell us about changes in climate for these areas. Being able to look at the past distribution of a species and where it occurred over thousands of years is a powerful tool to have at our disposal."

Explore further

New beetle species found pristinely preserved in fossilized dropping of dinosaur ancestor
More information: Aaron D. Smith et al, Recovery and analysis of ancient beetle DNA from subfossil packrat middens using high-throughput sequencing, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-91896-8
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Purdue University
Citation: Pack rat nests offer first look at ancient insect DNA (2021, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-rat-ancient-insect-dna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are all symmetries in physics just approximations?

Jul 12, 2021

A single photon and mirror

Jul 11, 2021

The principle of least action

Jul 09, 2021

A problem with science media coverage

Jul 08, 2021

Is time a consequence of 2nd law of thermodynamics?

Jul 07, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Jul 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments