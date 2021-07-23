July 23, 2021

A device that cracks milk protein

by Flinders University

milk
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

After gaining world attention by 'unboiling' egg protein, Flinders University scientists have now used an Australian-made novel thin film microfluidic device to manipulate Beta-lactoglobulin (β-lactoglobulin), the major whey protein in cow, sheep and other mammal milks.

The so-called Vortex Fluidic Device has previously been used in an array of experiments to successfully 'un-boil' egg protein and even break the molecular bonds of one of the world's hardest material, carbon nanotubes.

In the latest application, published in Molecules, College of Science and Engineering experts have combined the capabilities of the VFD with a new form of biosensor called TPE-MI, which is an aggregation-induced emission luminogen (AIEgen).

"In the , is a regular process which in some cases may involve misfolding and aggregation such as in gene mutation, which can upset the balance," says Professor Youhong Tang, whose research focuses on expanding AIEgen technologies.

"One is example is the buildup of amyloid proteins, which is associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's. Finding ways to monitor these protein levels—and even reversing high levels of these cellular aggregations—could lead to future therapies."

SA Scientist of the Year Professor Colin Raston, who designed the VFD, says the combination of both technologies produced some promising results in fields of medical discovery.

Credit: Flinders University

"In this latest study, we showed how vital proteins can be manipulated—unfolded and refolded—using β-lactoglobulin, which is a relatively simple, low molecular weight protein.

"Combining VFD and AIE technologies provides a fully capable and robust method for controlling and monitoring the progress of denaturation and renaturation."

The research team will now use the technology combination on other proteins, focusing on those highly related to Alzheimer's , Parkinson's disease, and Huntington's disease.

Explore further

Uncovering the unusual way aggregates hijack proteins
More information: Qi Hu et al, In Situ Monitored Vortex Fluidic-Mediated Protein Refolding/Unfolding Using an Aggregation-Induced Emission Bioprobe, Molecules (2021). DOI: 10.3390/molecules26144273
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: A device that cracks milk protein (2021, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-device-protein.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A layman's question about entanglement

Jul 22, 2021

How does conservation of energy apply at the nuclear level?

Jul 21, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Jul 18, 2021

Why does the Sun need sunlight?

Jul 18, 2021

Block universe and entropy increase

Jul 16, 2021

Why does entropy grow when a solar system is formed?

Jul 14, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments