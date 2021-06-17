June 17, 2021

The absorption of an individual electrons captured on video

by Carina Eliasson, University of Gothenburg

The absorption of an individual electrons captured on video
Figure 1 From: Visualizing the electron’s quantization with a ruler

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have observed the absorption of a single electron by a levitated droplet with such a magnification that it is visible with the naked eye and can even be measured with a normal millimeter scaled ruler.

Matter in the universe is composed of like electrons, protons, and neutrons. They are everywhere, but they are so small that they are not visible. In the last century, physicists have proven the existence of these particles through different experiments, but in most cases, the observation of the particles have been indirect.

Electrons are one of these fundamental particles. In 1909, Robert Millikan proved that the charge of the electron is quantized. In other words, there exists a minimum, indivisible amount of charge. By letting hundreds of charged droplets fall into an and then performing a statistical analysis of their motion, he demonstrated that the electron's charge is quantized.

An experiment with a single levitated drop

"Now, we have created a modern version of this classical experiment by levitating a single droplet in the air using a laser," says Javier Marmolejo, Ph.D. at the Department of physics at the University of Gothenburg.

In this experiment, the quantization of the electric charge is directly visible for the first time without advanced equipment or a complex statistical analysis.

"We trapped a drop using a laser inside a strong electric field and added individual electrons by exposing it to alpha radiation. The drop performed quantized jumps every time it absorbed one or a few electrons. By magnifying the image of the droplet using a single lens, we were able to see the effect of a absorption and to measure the jumps with a ruler. The bright spot moved about one millimeter for every absorbed electron."

The drop had a diameter of 29 micrometers, which roughly corresponds to the thickness of a human hair. Despite this, it contains around 3.7 x1015 negatively charged electrons.

"The feat is incredible when one considers that the effect of adding a single electron to a droplet that already has 3,700,000,000,000,000 is visible with the ."

Now that it is possible to see the effect of a single electron, a new opportunity emerges to better communicate science regarding elementary particles to the , the researchers comment.

Explore further

The electron merry-go-round: Researchers find new mechanism for classical behavior of many-particle quantum systems
More information: Javier Tello Marmolejo et al, Visualizing the electron's quantization with a ruler, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89714-2
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Gothenburg
Citation: The absorption of an individual electrons captured on video (2021, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-absorption-individual-electrons-captured-video.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar panel effectiveness

18 hours ago

From weatherstation data to solar irradiation on specific surface

Jun 16, 2021

Ice-nine and physical laws

Jun 12, 2021

Why high Q factors have low phase noise

Jun 12, 2021

Water changing wave length

Jun 12, 2021

Interferometric autocorrelation of sech^2 pulse?

Jun 11, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments