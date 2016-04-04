Single molecules show promise to optically detect single electrons

February 7, 2019, Leiden Institute of Physics
**Single molecules show promise to optically detect single electrons
Credit: Leiden Institute of Physics

Optical detection of a single electron using a single molecule has never been done. Leiden physicist Michel Orrit and his team have now identified a molecule that is sensitive enough to detect an electron at a distance of hundreds of nanometers. The results are published as a cover article in ChemPhysChem.

Physicists have been able to manipulate single electrons for some time. But they can only see them as part of an electric current consisting of thousands of electrons. A goal in physics is a method of indirectly detecting individual electrons using a . In the future, a quantum computer could use this method to locate qubits with light without disturbing their spin quantum state—an essential requirement for quantum computers. Leiden physicist Michel Orrit and his group have now taken a first step toward developing this technique by identifying a molecular system that is sensitive enough to detect an electron from as far as hundreds of nanometers away.

The researchers, including lead authors Zoran Ristanović and Amin Moradi, found that the fluorescent molecule dibenzoterrylene (DBT) possesses two vital properties for single charge detection—provided that it is included in a molecular crystal of 2,3-dibromonaphthalene. First, DBT molecules fluoresce, emitting a narrow spectrum of visible light that is stable over longer periods of time (fig. 1). Second, those narrow spectral lines shift significantly in the presence of an (fig. 2). This will become the telltale sign of a nearby charge, because charges generate such an electric field.

**Single molecules show promise to optically detect single electrons
Figure 1. Fluorescent spectral lines of multiple DBT molecules in the absence of an electric field. The lines keep a stable frequency over time.

Orrit and his colleagues show that they can easily detect electric fields in the order of 1 kV/cm (fig. 2) with a DBT-molecule. This is more than enough sensitivity for detecting a single electron at 100 nm away, whose electric field is about 1.5 kV/cm. Using multiple responding similarly to an electric , the could even use triangulation to find the electron's location, similar to GPS. The next step is detecting an actual electron. The research team is currently building a single-electron device for that experiment.

**Single molecules show promise to optically detect single electrons
Figure 2. The spectral lines are strongly affected by an electric field. (In the absence of an electric field they are horizontal, see fig. 1.) The frequency change gives away the presence of an electric field. One electron generates an electric field that is 1.5 kV/cm at 100 nm distance, so the frequency shift would be large enough to detect this field.

Explore further: Single molecule detected for use in quantum network

More information: Amin Moradi et al. Cover Feature: Matrix-induced Linear Stark Effect of Single Dibenzoterrylene Molecules in 2,3-Dibromonaphthalene Crystal (ChemPhysChem 1/2019), ChemPhysChem (2018). DOI: 10.1002/cphc.201801157

Related Stories

Single molecule detected for use in quantum network

April 4, 2016

Leiden physicists have detected a single molecule called dibenzoterrylene in a new crystal and found that it is a candidate component for a quantum network. Future quantum computers will need such a network to work together ...

Using one quantum dot to sense changes in another

September 20, 2018

Quantum dots are nanometer-sized boxes that have attracted much scientific interest for use in nanotechnology because their properties obey quantum mechanics and are requisites to developing advanced electronic and photonic ...

Scientists rotate electron spin with electric field

November 1, 2007

Researchers at the Delft University of Technology’s Kavli Institute of Nanoscience and the Foundation for Fundamental Research on Matter (FOM) have succeeded in controlling the spin of a single electron merely by using ...

A spin trio for strong coupling

July 26, 2018

To make qubits for quantum computers less susceptible to noise, the spin of an electron or some other particle is preferentially used. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now developed a method that makes it possible to couple ...

Recommended for you

Scientists discover new type of magnet

February 7, 2019

A team of scientists has discovered the first robust example of a new type of magnet—one that holds promise for enhancing the performance of data storage technologies.

New physical effect demonstrated after 40 year search

February 6, 2019

A new physical effect has been demonstrated at the University of Bath after 40 years of pursuit by physicists around the world, which could lead to advancements in chemical manufacturing efficiency, miniaturisation and quality ...

Theoretical model may help solve molecular mystery

February 6, 2019

Spintronics is promising for future low-power electronic devices. Spin is a quantum-mechanical property of electrons that can best be imagined as electrons spinning around their own axes, causing them to behave like small ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.