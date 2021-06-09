June 9, 2021

Study: Important contribution to spintronics has received little consideration until now

by Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg

spin waves
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The movement of electrons can have a significantly greater influence on spintronic effects than previously assumed. This discovery was made by an international team of researchers led by physicists from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Until now, a calculation of these effects took, above all, the spin of electrons into consideration. The study was published in the journal Physical Review Research and offers a new approach in developing spintronic components.

Many technical devices are based on conventional semiconductor electronics. Charge currents are used to store and process information in these components. However, this generates heat and energy is lost. To get around this problem, spintronics uses a fundamental property of electrons known as spin. "This is an , which can be imagined as a rotational movement of the electron around its own axis," explains Dr. Annika Johansson, a physicist at MLU. The spin is linked to a that, in addition to the charge of the electrons, could be used in a new generation of fast and energy-efficient components.

Achieving this requires an efficient conversion between charge and spin currents. This conversion is made possible by the Edelstein effect: by applying an electric field, a charge current is generated in an originally non-magnetic material. In addition, the electron spins align, and the material becomes magnetic. "Previous papers on the Edelstein effect primarily focused on how electron spin contributes to magnetisation, but electrons can also carry an orbital moment that also contributes to magnetisation. If the spin is the intrinsic rotation of the electron, then the orbital moment is the motion around the nucleus of the atom," says Johansson. This is similar to the earth, which rotates both on its own axis and around the sun. Like spin, this orbital moment generates a magnetic moment.

In this latest study, the researchers used simulations to investigate the interface between two oxide materials commonly used in spintronics. "Although both materials are insulators, a metallic electron gas is present at their interface which is known for its efficient charge-to-spin conversion," says Johansson. The team also factored the orbital moment into the calculation of the Edelstein effect and found that its contribution to the Edelstein effect is at least one order of magnitude greater than that of spin. These findings could help to increase the efficiency of components.

Explore further

Physicists discover new material for highly efficient data processing
More information: Annika Johansson et al, Spin and orbital Edelstein effects in a two-dimensional electron gas: Theory and application to SrTiO3 interfaces, Physical Review Research (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.3.013275
Provided by Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg
Citation: Study: Important contribution to spintronics has received little consideration until now (2021, June 9) retrieved 9 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-important-contribution-spintronics-consideration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heat Transfer - Critical Radius of Insulation

Jun 08, 2021

Fluorescence of a laser vs its pulse duration

Jun 07, 2021

Temperature vs moisture content to sustain a fire in a given material?

Jun 06, 2021

Symmetry of parity: Mistake in the experiment?

Jun 05, 2021

Lagrangian mechanics - rotating rod

Jun 05, 2021

Magnet repulsive force -- how long does it last?

Jun 05, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments