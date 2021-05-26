May 26, 2021

Slope stability model can help predict landslides to protect communities, save lives

by University of Melbourne

Slope stability model can help predict landslides to protect communities and save lives
Figure 1 From: Spatiotemporal slope stability analytics for failure estimation (SSSAFE): linking radar data to the fundamental dynamics of granular failure

Professors Antoinette Tordesillas and Robin Batterham led the work over five years to develop and test the model SSSAFE (Spatiotemporal Slope Stability Analytics for Failure Estimation), which analyzes slope stability over time to predict where and when a landslide or avalanche is likely to occur.

In a study published in Scientific Reports, the research team was able to predict landslides, which often cause severe disruption, economic damage and deaths, of various sizes and speeds and in different environments.

"The key to the success of this model is that it works across a vast range of spatial or temporal scales and is informed by the physics of failure in soil and rock bodies," said Professor Tordesillas.

"It can be used at a mine, where millimeter precision measurements of surface motion of a rock face are made every few minutes. And it can also be used in a , where the only available data is a satellite radar image taken every few days to weeks."

The SSSAFE model was initially developed for mine monitoring, where landslides are a constant threat, but using publicly available satellite data, the team was able to retrospectively predict the 2017 Xinmo landslide, which buried a township in China.

"For Xinmo, the model highlighted significant movement at what became the rock avalanche source, 10 months before the disaster occurred," said Professor Tordesillas. "If we can use this model, along with freely available satellite data to recognize potential future landslide sites well before they happen, actions can be taken to protect communities, saving many lives."

With SSSAFE exploiting , and physics, Professor Tordesillas hopes her research will be used by industry and governments worldwide to help early warning systems (EWS) in mitigating hazards in the face of climate change.

"Very few studies have used remote sensing data to detect precursors of slope failure. Crucially, little is known about how to interpret this data from known physics of granular failure to better understand and predict events leading to catastrophic landslides. We achieved both in SSSAFE." she said.

Explore further

New research predicts landslide boundaries two weeks before they happen
More information: Antoinette Tordesillas et al, Spatiotemporal slope stability analytics for failure estimation (SSSAFE): linking radar data to the fundamental dynamics of granular failure, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88836-x
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Melbourne
Citation: Slope stability model can help predict landslides to protect communities, save lives (2021, May 26) retrieved 26 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-slope-stability-landslides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A water-covered planet

3 hours ago

Chicxulub impact minute-by-minute

14 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

17 hours ago

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

May 25, 2021

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments