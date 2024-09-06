The University of Melbourne was established in 1853 in Parkville, Victoria, Australia. Today the University of Melbourne has over 36,600 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. The university's Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, Melbourne School of Engineering, Faculty of Science and Biotechnology are regarded highly among world-wide universities. The University of Melbourne is ranked in the very top 100 of world-wide universities for its academic programs and is noted for its numerous Rhodes Scholars and a recent Nobel Prize recipient.

University of Melbourne

Disinformation thrives on division in our cities

In extraordinary times of rapid information production and sharing, distrust and disruption, disinformation is having an increasing impact on cities. And cities are on the front line of disinformation response strategies.

Social Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

Coral restoration and adaptation benefits challenged

University of Melbourne and James Cook University researchers have called for an urgent rethink of the merits of coral reef restoration and adaptation, questioning whether the practice can meaningfully improve reef health.

Ecology

Jul 29, 2024

Study suggests pawn loans compound the pain for many

Australia's pawnbroking industry is too lightly regulated, harming vulnerable consumers and leaving them in greater financial distress, according to new research by the University of Melbourne. The work is available in the ...

Economics & Business

Jun 21, 2024

