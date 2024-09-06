The University of Melbourne was established in 1853 in Parkville, Victoria, Australia. Today the University of Melbourne has over 36,600 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. The university's Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, Melbourne School of Engineering, Faculty of Science and Biotechnology are regarded highly among world-wide universities. The University of Melbourne is ranked in the very top 100 of world-wide universities for its academic programs and is noted for its numerous Rhodes Scholars and a recent Nobel Prize recipient.

Address Media Office Victoria 3010 Australia Website http://www.unimelb.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Melbourne

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed