May 20, 2021

How plants leave behind their parents' genomic baggage

by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

How plants leave behind their parents' genomic baggage
Plants use chemical, or epigenetic, modifications to control the activity of their genes. Red and green mark epigenetic modifications in the DNA (gray on the left) of an early embryo of an Arabidopsis thaliana plant. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor & HHMI Investigator Rob Martienssen's team discovered one of the genes responsible for attaching these modifications at the right spots in the genome. Credit: Daniel Grimanelli and Jean-Sébastien Parent/Martienssen lab, CSHL/2021

Passing down a healthy genome is a critical part of creating viable offspring. But what happens when you have harmful modifications in your genome that you don't want to pass down? Baby plants have evolved a method to wipe the slate clean and reinstall only the modifications that they need to grow and develop. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor & HHMI Investigator Rob Martienssen and his collaborators, Jean-Sébastien Parent and Institut de Recherche pour le Développement Université de Montpellier scientist Daniel Grimanelli, discovered one of the genes responsible for reinstalling modifications in a baby plant's genome.

A plant's genomic modifications—called —help turn off at the right times. Epigenetic changes accumulate with age. Martienssen explains:

"If you think about a tree, the flowers that arise a hundred years after it germinated, they're obviously a long way from the original acorn, and an awful lot of epigenetic changes could happen in that period. And so, these are important resets for development so that you don't inherit this epigenetic collateral damage."

Martienssen's team discovered that after baby plants remove the epigenetic modifications, the SUVH9 puts back the ones they need to survive. Without SUVH9, plants develop poorly because the wrong genes turn on at the wrong time. Parent, a research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, says:

"I remember this moment where we were like, 'Wow! This is not what we expected.' There was an opening for an actor that was not accounted for in the standard models, and that was the most innovative part of our story."

The SUVH9 protein uses small snippets of RNA to look for the right places to reinstall the beneficial modifications, which are on mobile genetic elements known as transposons. The SUVH9 protein adds the epigenetic modifications to them, and this ensures nearby genes are turned off at the right time. Reinstalling the beneficial modifications also stops the transposons from jumping around in the and disrupting other genes.

How plants leave behind their parents' genomic baggage
Plants must keep mobile genetic elements called transposons in check; otherwise, seedlings develop poorly. SUVH9 is a protein that helps silence transposons by adding epigenetic modifications to them. These images show 4-week old Arabidopsis thaliana plants that grew with functional SUVH9 enzyme (left) and without functional SUVH9 enzyme (right). Credit: Parent/Martienssen lab, CSHL/2021

The scientists think SUVH9 protein contributed to today's plant diversity. By stopping harmful transposons from disrupting genes, the protein allowed different species to evolve. Parent says:

"One of the big mysteries about flowering is how they manage to become so diverse and to generate so many different species so quickly in evolutionary history. And, we believe that we are touching here a part of a molecular mechanism that can allow this sort of flexibility."

The study is published in Genes & Development.

Explore further

Epigenetic changes drive the fate of a B cell
Journal information: Genes & Development

Provided by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Citation: How plants leave behind their parents' genomic baggage (2021, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-parents-genomic-baggage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid, D-dimer and prognosis

2 hours ago

Can prime editing fix every harmful mutation in all our cells?

6 hours ago

Possible Breakthrough With Covid

8 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

13 hours ago

Boost Response by Delaying Second Dose -- Pfizer vaccine in elderly

19 hours ago

Understanding mRNA

21 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments