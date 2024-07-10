Genes & Development is a peer-reviewed academic journal in the field of molecular biology, molecular genetics, cell biology and development. Founded in 1987, the journal is published twice monthly by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press from editorial offices in Woodbury, New York, USA, in association with The Genetics Society. The 2008 impact factor for Genes & Development was 13.623. The journal was ranked fifth in the Molecular Biology and Genetics category over 1999–2004, according to ScienceWatch, with an average of 47 citations per paper. All issues are available online via the journal website as PDFs, with a text version additionally available from August 1997. Content over 6 months old is freely available. Since 1989, its Editor has been Terri Grodzicker (Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, USA).

Publisher
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press
Country
United States
History
1987–present
Website
http://genesdev.cshlp.org/
Impact factor
13.892 (2010)

Genes & Development

