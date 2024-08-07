Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, (CSHL) traces its roots to 1890. It is presently located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The private, not for profit lab scientists from the Carnegie Institution of Department of Genetics have made significant contributions in the study and treatment of genetics and medicine. Recently, The Watson School of Biological Sciences was established which employs 400 scientists. CSHL has an educational and research component. CSHL has eight Nobel Laureates who have been associated with the lab. Many break-through discoveries have been made at CSHL. Among the discoveries is the work by John D. Watson who co-discovered the double helix structure of DNA with Francis Crick. Robert J. Roberts received the Nobel Prize for the co-discovery of introns and RNA splicing. CSHL requires all inquiries from the media and public go through Mr. Tarr, e-mail provided.

Address
One Bungtown Road Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724 516-367-8800
Website
http://www.cshl.edu/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_Spring_Harbor_Laboratory

New computational tool helps interpret AI models in genomics

Artificial intelligence continues to squirm its way into many aspects of our lives. But what about biology, the study of life itself? AI can sift through hundreds of thousands of genome data points to identify potential new ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 21, 2024

0

76

Click chemistry: Research team creates 150 new compounds

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) chemists have created a new collection of molecular compounds and begun testing them as potential leads in the search for new drugs. Among these molecules, they found several that show ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 4, 2024

0

85

An evolutionary mystery 125 million years in the making

Plant genomics has come a long way since Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) helped sequence the first plant genome. But engineering the perfect crop is still, in many ways, a game of chance. Making the same DNA mutation ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Mar 4, 2024

0

249

