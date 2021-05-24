May 24, 2021

Researchers first synthesize conjoined bismacrocycle with all phenylene units

by University of Science and Technology of China

Researchers first synthesize conjoined bismacrocycle with all phenylene units
Two phenylene nanorings conjoined by a twisted central benzene, showing a structure similar to the number 8. Credit: ZHANG Xinyu et al.

The research team led by Prof. Du Pingwu from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) first successfully synthesized an all-phenylene bismacrocycle (bis- means two) with Siamese-twin structure and used fullerene as guest molecules to assemble a peanut-shaped supramolecular complex. This study was published in Angewandte Chemie.

As a new type of carbon material, carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have attracted widespread attention because of their outstanding mechanical and photophysical properties. However, the synthesis of CNTs or CNTs fragments with selective simple structure is still a challenge.

This study reported a conjugated highly strained all-phenylene Siamese-twin bismacrocycle, SCPP[10]. Two phenylene nanorings, [10]CPP, conjoined by a twisted central benzene, showing a unique 3D structure similar to the number 8.

The desired structure is realized through precise select of appropriate building units. Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) imaging further characterized this conjugated molecule with Siamese-twin shaped structure at the atomic scale.

Researchers applied UV-vis absorption, fluorescence, and theoretical calculations to characterize physical properties of SCPP[10]. Results show that there existed significant redshift of the UV-vis spectrum and fluorescence when compared with the ring component [10]CPP, indicating distinctive nonplanar extended π-conjugated enhancement. Correspondingly, the emission colors of SCPP[10] and [10]CPP were yellow and blue under a hand-held UV lamp.

Researchers first synthesize conjoined bismacrocycle with all phenylene units
Structure (a) and theoretical calculating models (b) of SCPP[10]. STM image (c) shows Siamese-twin shaped structure of SCPP[10]. UV-vis absorption and fluorescence spectra of [10]CPP (the nanoring component of SCPP[10]) and SCPP[10] is shown in (d) and two molecules under UV irradiation at 365 nm. Is shown in (e). Credit: ZHANG Xinyu et al.

Besides, the strain energy and largest interphenylene torsion angle of this bismacrocycle were up to 110.59 kcal/mol and 46.07° respectively. Its central benzene had a twisted angle of 10.05°. These novel physical characterizations above were all attributed to the special structure of SCPP[10].

Furthermore, SCPP[10] became a proper supramolecular host due to its curved bismacrocyclic space and suitable diameter. A peanut-shaped 1:2 host-guest complex could be formed after SCPP[10], the peanut shell, capturing two PCBM (fullerene derivatives) molecules as seeds. The binding constants K were also calculated according to the UV-vis titration, and the ratio 1:2 was proved by a Job plot.

Researchers first synthesize conjoined bismacrocycle with all phenylene units
A peanut-shaped 1:2 host-guest complex could be formed after SCPP[10], the peanut shell, capturing two PCBM (fullerene derivatives) molecules as seeds. Credit: ZHANG Xinyu et al.

With unique photophysical properties and topology , SCPP[10] has been rising as a promising carbon-rich molecule in the photoelectric and supramolecular material field.

Explore further

Researchers create long-sought zigzag-edged carbon nanobelts
More information: Pingwu Du, A Highly Strained All‐Phenylene Siamese‐Twin Bismacrocycle, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202104669
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie , Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China
Citation: Researchers first synthesize conjoined bismacrocycle with all phenylene units (2021, May 24) retrieved 24 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-conjoined-bismacrocycle-phenylene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Maximum non - PV Work at Constant Temperature and Pressure and Reversi

19 hours ago

Entropy Changes in Electrolytic/Galvanic Cell?

May 23, 2021

How to calculate the electrical power output using the Organic Rankine Cycle?

May 23, 2021

Thermal time scale in tubular flow reactors

May 22, 2021

Non-concrete Firewall 4 hrs rating

May 21, 2021

Coatings on double edged razor blades

May 20, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments