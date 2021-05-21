May 21, 2021

Chirality memory effect of ferromagnetic domain walls

by Tohoku University

Chirality memory effect of ferromagnetic domain walls
The Chirality memory effect of the ferromagnetic domain wall. The chirality of the helical spin structure is memorized in the ferromagnetic domain walls in the ferromagnetic state. Credit: Tohoku University

Using magnets, a collaborative group have furthered our understanding of chirality.

Their research was published in the journal Physical Review Letters on April 28, 2021.

Chirality is the lack of symmetry in matter. Human hands, for example, express chirality. A mirror image of your right hand differs from your left, giving it two distinguishable chiral states.

Chirality is an important issue in a myriad of scientific fields, ranging from high-energy physics to biology.

Within our bodies, some molecules, such as amino acids, show only one chiral state. In other words, they are homo-chiral. It is crucial to understand how this information is transferred and memorized.

Chirality also shows up in magnetic structures. Helical magnets, where ordered are arranged into a spiral, work as models for general chirality problems because the magnetic moments are controllable objects; therefore, they can be extensively investigated in small laboratories.

The research group discovered that the chirality of the helimagnetic state is memorized as the domain wall helicity after the phase transition to an achiral ferromagnetic state at a high temperature in a helimagnet MnP.

"Our results suggest the importance of in defects and dislocations in general chiral issues," says coauthor of the study Nan Jian, a at the University of Tokyo and concurrently a special research student at Tohoku University.

Nan worked along with Yoichi Nii, assistant professor at Tohoku University's Institute of Materials Research (IMR), and Yoshinori Onose, professor at Tohoku University's IMR. The group also collaborated with the Eiji Saitoh group at the University of Tokyo and Junichiro Ohe at Toho University.

Explore further

Reaction kinetics drive chiral nanocrystal formation in tellurium atoms
More information: N. Jiang et al, Chirality Memory Stored in Magnetic Domain Walls in the Ferromagnetic State of MnP, Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.177205
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Chirality memory effect of ferromagnetic domain walls (2021, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-chirality-memory-effect-ferromagnetic-domain.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can a continous wave laser be converted to a more powerful pulsed laser?

7 hours ago

Kinds of Kinematics?

21 hours ago

Electromagnetic radiation question -- How do I calculate the intensity of the waves?

23 hours ago

Popular talks by PhD students, May 27

May 20, 2021

Radon testing my first basement (already has a mitigation system)

May 16, 2021

Magnetic field question -- Coin shaped magnet near a ferrous metal plate

May 15, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments