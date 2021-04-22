April 22, 2021

Video: Was your catalytic converter stolen? Here's why

by American Chemical Society

Was your catalytic converter stolen? Here's why (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Catalytic converters cut down on toxic car emissions, and, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they're one of the greatest environmental inventions of all time.

Today, catalytic converter theft is on the rise, and that's partly because of their chemistry:

Explore further

How the catalytic converters in cars go bad and why it matters
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Was your catalytic converter stolen? Here's why (2021, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-video-catalytic-stolen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

When something is scratched, even slightly

2 hours ago

Question about electrolytic capacitors

8 hours ago

Galvanic cells: H vs H2SO4, and Br2(aq) vs Br2(l)

23 hours ago

What caused this calcium deposit?

Apr 20, 2021

Redox products with inert electrodes?

Apr 20, 2021

PEM electrolyzer - How does platinum reduce activation energy?

Apr 17, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments