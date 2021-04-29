April 29, 2021

Researchers report upside-down magnesium chemistry discovery

by Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg

Researchers report upside-down magnesium chemistry discovery
Image: Harder Group

Chemists at the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg have published a breakthrough in magnesium chemistry in the journal Nature.

Magnesium (Mg) is an earth-abundant early main group metal of low electronegativity that easily loses its . In combination with other elements, it occurs naturally only in its most stable form as the positively charged Mg2+ . The Mg2+ cation is found in various minerals but also in chlorophyll, the pigment that makes plants green. Magnesium in the abnormal +I was first detected in interstellar clouds, but recently, first complexes with Mg+ have been isolated.

The team around Prof. Sjoerd Harder (Chair of Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry) now reports the discovery of the first Mg0 complexes in which the metal has an oxidation state of zero and is even negatively charged. These complexes, which contain unique magnesium-sodium bonding (Mg–Na), react completely differently than common Mg2+ compounds. While electron-poor Mg2+ cations can accept electrons, the electron-rich anionic Mg0 center reacts by donating electrons.

The complex is soluble in common organic solvents and is an extremely strong reducing agent: Slight heating led to immediate reduction of the Na+ cations to Na0, a metal that normally has a strong tendency to oxidize to Na+ cations. During this , a new type of complex is formed in which three Mg atoms connect like beads in a chain. This Mg3 cluster reacts like atomic Mg0 and could be seen as the smallest piece of Mg , which is soluble in organic solvents. This new class of anionic Mg complexes turns Mg chemistry completely upside down. Further unusual reactivity of this soluble, extremely strong, reducing agent can be expected.

Explore further

Chemists produce new oxidants as a tool for preparative chemistry
More information: B. Rösch et al. Strongly reducing magnesium(0) complexes, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03401-w
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg
Citation: Researchers report upside-down magnesium chemistry discovery (2021, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-upside-down-magnesium-chemistry-discovery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

When something is scratched, even slightly

6 hours ago

Hybridization of atoms in heterocyclic compounds

Apr 27, 2021

Question about electrolytic capacitors

Apr 23, 2021

Galvanic cells: H vs H2SO4, and Br2(aq) vs Br2(l)

Apr 21, 2021

What caused this calcium deposit?

Apr 20, 2021

Redox products with inert electrodes?

Apr 20, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments