April 5, 2021

New paper explores possible effects of bridge construction on manatees

by Dauphin Island Sea Lab

New paper explores possible effects of bridge construction on manatees
Credit: DISL's Manatee Sighting Network Contributor R. Symes

A new publication from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab's Marine Mammal Research Program (DISL) examines how bridge-building and in-water construction activities may affect manatees and other large aquatic species. The article, which was recently published in The Journal of Wildlife Management, addresses the direct causes of injury and death and the longer-term, cumulative impacts on manatees and their habitats.

Some issues associated with construction activity include possible entanglement in barriers such as booms and siltation screens, loss of important habitats such as seagrass beds, and increased vessel activity near .

"Boat strikes are a major cause of deaths, and increased presence of boats and barges in construction zones puts manatees at greater risk in these areas," stated lead author and manager of DISL's Manatee Sighting Network, Elizabeth Hieb. "Increased noise in construction areas can also mask the sound of approaching vessels, making it more difficult for manatees to avoid collisions," added Hieb.

DISL's new publication also reviews to reduce the negative effects of construction on aquatic . DISL researchers hope their work can be used to better understand and reduce the scope of risks associated with the construction of bridges, marinas, boat launches, and other infrastructure.

Manatees may be particularly vulnerable in areas along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast where less is known about their abundance and distribution. Data collected by DISL's Manatee Sighting Network since 2007 suggest that more manatees are seasonally migrating from Florida to Alabama and nearby waters in recent years. Construction projects planned in Mobile Bay, such as the expansion of the I-10 Bayway and deepening and widening of the Mobile Bay ship channel will benefit from the data and other information compiled in this timely review.

"This is not just an issue in Alabama or the U.S., but also globally," said Hieb. "More and more people are living in coastal areas where large species like manatees, dolphins, turtles, and fish also live, so manatees are a great model species for understanding how may affect many different species."

Explore further

Florida manatee deaths spur federal investigation
More information: Elizabeth E. Hieb et al, In‐Water Bridge Construction Effects on Manatees with Implications for Marine Megafauna Speci e s, The Journal of Wildlife Management (2021). DOI: 10.1002/jwmg.22030
Journal information: Journal of Wildlife Management

Provided by Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Citation: New paper explores possible effects of bridge construction on manatees (2021, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-paper-explores-effects-bridge-manatees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we increase animal in size?

2 hours ago

Are Moderna/Pfizer/JJ/AZ using the same code for the spike?

9 hours ago

Possible to have severe 2021 flu season because of Covid?

Apr 04, 2021

Is there any linkage between historic Oxygen levels in Earth's atmosphere and organism size?

Apr 04, 2021

Memory: Do some people have more “space” or just better retrieval?

Apr 03, 2021

Is the human appendix getting smaller?

Apr 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments