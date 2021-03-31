March 31, 2021

Scientists turn to deep learning to improve air quality forecasts

by Matthew Carroll, Pennsylvania State University

Scientists turn to deep learning to improve air quality forecasts
Highway traffic in the greater Los Angeles area. Credit: Pixabay Highway traffic in the greater Los Angeles area Credit: Pixabay

Air pollution from the burning of fossil fuels impacts human health but predicting pollution levels at a given time and place remains challenging, according to a team of scientists who are turning to deep learning to improve air quality estimates. Results of the team's study could be helpful for modelers examining how economic factors like industrial productivity and health factors like hospitalizations change with pollution levels.

"Air quality is one of the major issues within an urban area that affects people's lives," said Manzhu Yu, assistant professor of geography at Penn State. "Yet existing observations are not adequate to provide comprehensive information that may help vulnerable populations to plan ahead."

Satellite and ground-based observations each measure air pollution, but they are limited, the scientists said. Satellites, for instance, may pass a given location at the same time each day and miss how emissions vary at different hours. Ground-based weather stations continuously collect data but only in a limited number of locations.

To address this, the scientists used deep learning, a type of machine learning, to analyze the relationship between satellite and ground-based observations of in the greater Los Angeles area. Nitrogen dioxide is largely associated with emissions from traffic and power plants, the scientists said.

"The problem right now is nitrogen dioxide varies a lot during the day," Yu said. "But we haven't had an hourly, sub-urban scale product available to track . By comparing surface level and satellite observations, we can actually produce estimates with higher spatial and ."

The learned relationship allowed the researchers to take daily satellite observations and create hourly estimates of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide in roughly 3-mile grids, the scientists said. They recently reported their findings in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

"The challenge here is whether we can find a linkage between measurements from earth's surface and observations of the troposphere, which are actually far away from each other. That's where deep learning comes in."

Deep learning algorithms operate much like the human brain and feature multiple layers of artificial neurons for processing data and creating patterns. The system learns and trains itself based on connections it finds within large amounts of data, the scientists said.

The scientists tested two algorithms and found the one that compared the ground-based observations directly to the more accurately predicted nitrogen dioxide levels. Adding information like meteorological data, elevation and the locations of the ground-based stations and major roads and power plants improved the prediction accuracy further.

Yu said the study could be repeated for other greenhouse gases and applied to different cities or on regional and continental scales, the scientists said. In addition, the model could be updated when new, higher-resolution satellites are launched.

"With a high spatiotemporal resolution, our results will facilitate the study between air quality and health issues and improve the understanding of the dynamic evolution of airborne pollutants," Yu said.

Explore further

Air pollution returning to pre-COVID levels
More information: Manzhu Yu et al. Deep learning-based downscaling of tropospheric nitrogen dioxide using ground-level and satellite observations, Science of The Total Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.145145
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Pennsylvania State University
Citation: Scientists turn to deep learning to improve air quality forecasts (2021, March 31) retrieved 31 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-deep-air-quality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Super-cold thunderstorm (-111°C)!

9 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

13 hours ago

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Mar 26, 2021

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

USGS Cautions: Prepare NOW for Non-Imminent Eruption of Mauna Loa

Mar 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments