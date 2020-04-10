April 10, 2020

Data shows 30 percent drop in air pollution over northeast U.S.

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Data shows 30 percent drop in air pollution over northeast U.S.
The average concentration in March of 2015-19. Credit: NASA

Over the past several weeks, NASA satellite measurements have revealed significant reductions in air pollution over the major metropolitan areas of the Northeast United States. Similar reductions have been observed in other regions of the world. These recent improvements in air quality have come at a high cost, as communities grapple with widespread lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

Nitrogen dioxide, primarily emitted from burning for transportation and electricity generation, can be used as an indicator of changes in human activity. The images below show average concentrations of atmospheric as measured by the Ozone Monitoring Instrument (OMI) on NASA's Aura satellite, as processed by a team at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland. The left image in the slider shows the average concentration in March of 2015-19, while the right image in the slider shows the average concentration measured in March of this year.

Though variations in weather from year to year cause variations in the monthly means for individual years, March 2020 shows the lowest monthly atmospheric nitrogen dioxide levels of any March during the OMI data record, which spans 2005 to the present. In fact, the data indicate that the nitrogen dioxide levels in March 2020 are about 30% lower on average across the region of the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston than when compared to the March mean of 2015-19. Further analysis will be required to rigorously quantify the amount of the change in nitrogen dioxide levels associated with changes in emissions versus natural variations in weather.

If processed and interpreted carefully, nitrogen dioxide levels observed from space serve as an effective proxy for nitrogen dioxide levels at Earth's surface, though there will likely be differences in the measurements from space and those made at ground level. It is also important to note that satellites that measure dioxide cannot see through clouds, so all data shown is for days with low cloudiness. Such nuances in the data make long-term records vital in understanding changes like those shown in this image.

Data shows 30 percent drop in air pollution over northeast U.S.
The average concentration measured in March of this year. Credit: NASA

Explore further

COVID-19: Nitrogen dioxide over China
More information: For more information on NASA's air quality research, visit airquality.gsfc.nasa.gov/
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Data shows 30 percent drop in air pollution over northeast U.S. (2020, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-percent-air-pollution-northeast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 07, 2020

Better seismometry, Quiet Earth, Thanks Coronavirus

Apr 01, 2020

Mag 6.5 Earthquake near Challis, Idaho

Apr 01, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Apr 01, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Apr 01, 2020

Mw 7.5 coming in on my seismograph

Mar 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments