March 26, 2020

Pollution levels in UK cities drop as coronavirus impacts on daily life, new data reveals

by Julie Gatenby, University of York

pollution
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Air pollution levels in some cities in the UK have dropped to levels lower than the average of the previous five years as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts travel and work, new research shows.

Scientists from the University of York processed data from roadside monitoring sites in York, Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester to reveal the significant reduction.

The team, including Ph.D. student Will Drysdale from Department of Chemistry, used data from the London Air Quality Network and UK Automatic Urban and Rural Network which monitors (NO2) and particulate Matter (PM2.5) levels.

Particulate matter

Nitrogen dioxide is primarily emitted from vehicle exhausts, so this reduction is likely to be caused by lower levels of traffic in the cities. The sources of are more varied but include pollutants from road transport, industry and fuel burning.

Professor James Lee from the Department of Chemistry and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS) said: "These are the two air pollutants that have the biggest health impacts on people. From our analysis, pollution levels are clearly lower than the average of the previous five years. I would expect them to drop even further over the coming weeks.

"We will continue to analyse the data and potentially take in more sites to build a bigger, more accurate picture of the situation."

Nitrogen dioxide

Satellite images have already revealed dramatic reductions in concentrations of pollutant nitrogen dioxide in China and northern Italy, coinciding with lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists across the world are reporting a reduction in as the pandemic has spread through countries, bringing daily life to grinding halt. Levels of traffic pollution have plummeted with many countries in lockdown, while exposure to pollutants will also be reduced by people staying off the streets.

Health problems

Air pollution causes an estimated 40,000 early deaths in the UK each year. It is linked to including stroke, , lung cancer and disease, and respiratory diseases and infections, as well as stunting the growth of children's lungs.

Scientists caution that the data requires detailed analysis before they can pinpoint the exact causes of the pollution decline. There are many factors that affect pollution levels—including local weather, new regulations and human activity.

Explore further

COVID-19: Nitrogen dioxide over China
Provided by University of York
Citation: Pollution levels in UK cities drop as coronavirus impacts on daily life, new data reveals (2020, March 26) retrieved 26 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-pollution-uk-cities-coronavirus-impacts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

Crimson snow Algae

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments