Pennsylvania State University, commonly referred to as Penn State was founded as a land-grant university in 1855 in State College, Pennsylvania Penn State has 24 campuses throughout Pennsylvania and a Virtual World Campus. Penn State is ranked in the top 15 nationally for American universities. Penn States offers more than 160 majors in the undergraduate and graduate programs. The total study body exceeds 84,000 students. The Penn State endowment exceeds $1.6 billion dollars. The School of Engineering, College of Medicine and Law School are noted for their excellence in research and education. Penn State derives a significant amount of funds from federal agencies of government, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy.

Address
201 Shields Building Box 3000 University Park PA 16802.
Website
http://www.psu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pennsylvania_State_University

