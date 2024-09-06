New book takes philosophical approach to deep time
Contemporary life is rife with talk of impending apocalypse, from the plots of countless books and movies to the increasingly grim predictions associated with climate change.
Evolution
Sep 6, 2024
The topics of climate, energy and severe weather have taken on an increasingly critical role in political campaigns over the past few election cycles. With the Atlantic hurricane season in full swing and fires raging across ...
Environment
Aug 27, 2024
Community scientists in Pennsylvania have reported multiple new species of bees never before found in the commonwealth through a monitoring program led by Penn State.
Plants & Animals
Aug 26, 2024
Democracy is a process that works best when citizens are informed and engaged. In the internet age, our relationship to information has been profoundly altered by the shifting role of legacy media, the rise of social media ...
Political science
Aug 21, 2024
Honey bees may play a role in increasing virus levels in wild bumble bees each spring, according to researchers at Penn State who analyzed seasonal trends of parasite and virus transmission in bees.
Plants & Animals
Aug 21, 2024
Some veterans continue to struggle with underemployment and dissatisfaction with their pay up to four years after leaving the military, according to a recent survey study by researchers in the Clearinghouse for Military Family ...
Economics & Business
Aug 20, 2024
A new study has rewritten the conventionally understood evolutionary history of certain proteins critical for electrical signaling in the nervous system.
Evolution
Aug 13, 2024
Ancient fossil beans about the size of modern limes, and among the largest seeds in the fossil record, may provide new insight into the evolution of today's diverse Southeast Asian and Australian rainforests, according to ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 8, 2024
A discovery that uncovered the surprising way atoms arrange themselves and find their preferred neighbors in multi-principal element alloys (MPEA) could enable engineers to "tune" these unique and useful materials for enhanced ...
Materials Science
Aug 6, 2024
Grasses cover about 40% of the Earth's land surface, thriving in a multitude of environments. The evolutionary success of this plant family, which includes rice, maize, wheat and bamboo, likely results from a history of whole-genome ...
Plants & Animals
Aug 1, 2024
