Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped

March 13, 2019, European Space Agency
Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped
Measurements gathered by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission between April and September 2018 have been averaged to reveal nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere. The data were averaged and gridded on a regular latitude-longitude grid of about 2 x 2 km. Nitrogen dioxide pollutes the air mainly as a result of traffic and the combustion of fossil fuel in industrial processes. It has a significant impact on human health, contributing particularly to respiratory problems. Credit: contains modified Copernicus data (2018), processed by KNMI

New maps that use information from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal nitrogen dioxide emission being released into the atmosphere in cities and towns across the globe.

Air pollution is a global environmental health problem that is responsible for millions of people dying prematurely every year. With a serious concern, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite was launched in October 2017 to map a multitude of air pollutants around the globe.

The satellite carries the most advanced sensor of its type to date: Tropomi. This state-of-the-art instrument detects the unique fingerprint of atmospheric gases to image air pollutants more accurately and at a higher spatial resolution than ever before.

"The European Commission is extremely satisfied with the performance of its satellite," says Mauro Facchini from the European Commission. "It is a major step forward for Copernicus and European Union's capacity to monitor air quality."

It has already delivered key information on sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide, for example. Now measurements gathered between April and September 2018 have been averaged to show exactly where nitrogen dioxide is polluting the air.

This kind of pollution results from traffic and the combustion of fossil fuel in industrial processes. It can cause significant health issues by irritating the lungs and can contribute to respiratory problems.

Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped
Based on measurements gathered by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission between April and September 2018, the image shows high levels of nitrogen dioxide in London, Paris, Brussels, western Germany, Milan and Moscow. Nitrogen dioxide pollutes the air mainly as a result of traffic and the combustion of fossil fuel in industrial processes. It has a significant impact on human health, contributing particularly to respiratory problems. Credit: contains modified Copernicus data (2018), processed by KNMI

Henk Eskes, from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), comments, "The map shows emissions from major cities, but also medium-size towns. With Copernicus Sentinel-5P's Tropomi instrument, we can observe pollution from individual power plants and other industrial complexes, major highways, and we can identify many more ship tracks than we could before.

"The Tropomi instrument has a spatial resolution of 3.5 x 7 km, compared to the resolution of 24 × 13 km we had from the Ozone Monitoring Instrument on NASA's Aura mission. Tropomi is basically ten times better.

"This is very valuable in improving our knowledge on how different sectors contribute to the overall emission of nitrogen oxides."

Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped
Based on measurements gathered by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission between April and September 2018, the image shows high levels of nitrogen dioxide in Cairo, Lebanon, Dubai and other parts of the Middle East. Nitrogen dioxide pollutes the air mainly as a result of traffic and the combustion of fossil fuel in industrial processes. It has a significant impact on human health, contributing particularly to respiratory problems. Credit: contains modified Copernicus data (2018), processed by KNMI

Claus Zehner, ESA's Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission manager, added, "Although we are not thrilled to see all this pollution, we are very happy to see that the satellite is delivering on its promise.

"The really sets the mission apart, which is exactly what is needed to monitor and understand where it is coming from."

Vincent–Henri Peuch from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) says, "The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, known as CAMS, and operated by ECMWF on behalf of the European Union, is monitoring these nitrogen dioxide data in its daily operations.

Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped
Based on measurements gathered by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission between April and September 2018, the image shows high levels of nitrogen dioxide emissions in China and Japan. Nitrogen dioxide pollutes the air mainly as a result of traffic and the combustion of fossil fuel in industrial processes. It has a significant impact on human health, contributing in particular to respiratory problems. Credit: contains modified Copernicus data (2018), processed by KNMI
"Current data assimilation tests show a positive impact on the air-quality forecasts, and we expect to upgrade from monitoring to operational assimilation in the coming months."

CAMS senior scientist, Antje Inness, added, "CAMS is indeed testing the use of the nitrogen dioxide data in its global forecasting system and hopes to operationally implement this later this year."

"The Tropomi data show amazing details, but the combination of forecast models and satellite observations within CAMS adds extra value.

"While Tropomi provides incredible views of pollution hot spots from above, the CAMS global and European forecast models translate this information into concentrations of and other pollutants at ground level. CAMs then forecasts the values for the next four to five days."

Nitrogen dioxide pollution mapped
Tropospheric nitrogen dioxide column (in 10^15 molec/cm^2) over Europe on 27 February 2019 at 12:00 from CAMS, assimilating Copernicus Sentinel-5P Tropomi measurements for testing. Credit: contains modified Copernicus data (2018), processed by ECMWF

Explore further: Copernicus Sentinel-5P ozone boosts daily forecasts

Related Stories

Copernicus Sentinel-5P releases first data

July 12, 2018

Following months of tests and careful evaluation, the first data on air pollutants from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite have been released. These first maps show a range of trace gases that affect air quality such as ...

Copernicus Sentinel-5P reveals new atmospheric nasties

October 24, 2018

With air quality a serious environmental health problem, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite is tasked with mapping air pollutants around the entire globe every day. This new mission has been providing data on carbon monoxide, ...

New era in air-quality monitoring a step away

September 5, 2017

The Sentinel-5P satellite has arrived in Plesetsk in northern Russia to be prepared for liftoff on 13 October. Built to deliver global maps of air pollutants every day and in more detail than ever before, this latest Copernicus ...

New kid on the block picks up relay for ozone

September 17, 2018

For more than 20 years, changes in ozone over Antarctica have been carefully monitored by a succession of European satellites. This important long-term record is now being added to by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission, which ...

Recommended for you

Research predicts overlap of tunas, sharks and ships at sea

March 13, 2019

Maps that show where sharks and tunas roam in the eastern Pacific Ocean, and where fishing vessels travel in this vast expanse, could help ocean managers to identify regions of the high seas where vulnerable species may be ...

Coastal ecosystems suffer from upriver hydroelectric dams

March 13, 2019

Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and UC Riverside found that inland river dams can have highly destructive effects on the stability and productivity of coastline and estuarine habitats. The ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.