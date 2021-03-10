March 10, 2021

Researchers use pressure-sensitive molecular materials to harness cooling technology

by Kathleen Haughney , Florida State University

Researchers use pressure-sensitive molecular materials to harness cooling technology
Michael Shatruk is a professor of chemistry at Florida State University. Credit: Florida State University

Air conditioners, refrigerators and other machines that heat and cool work with a simple premise. Pressure is applied to a gaseous refrigerant to turn it into a liquid state and then removed again so cold air is released. That cycle repeats.

But it isn't the most efficient or environmentally friendly process. And now, researchers from Florida State University and University of Barcelona have developed a process with magnets that could potentially create a better, faster, non-volatile cooling system.

"There's been a lot of interest in moving this process to a solid-based system to avoid the use of greenhouse gases," said FSU Professor of Chemistry Michael Shatruk. "We realized we could also do this with molecular crystals."

The findings are published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Shatruk and his colleagues found that applying to iron-based molecules arranged in a could produce a large cooling effect. The pressure causes a transition to a denser state in the crystalline lattice, and when the pressure is released, the lattice expands, creating the cooling effect similar to the one produced by expanding gas.

The results of this process have outperformed other solid-state barocaloric materials that scientists across the globe have been trying to perfect to mimic traditional gas refrigeration processes.

Shatruk has not traditionally examined barocaloric technologies, but he realized that his knowledge of magnetocaloric technologies and in molecular materials positioned his lab to conduct research on this topic.

"We realized we had broad knowledge of this area and we could come up with an optimal compound to produce the desired effect," he said.

Shatruk said he and his colleagues are now working to better understand why the iron-based molecule they chose to work with performed so well and to see if they can tweak the process to heighten future performance.

Explore further

Pressure makes best cooling
More information: Michela Romanini et al. Giant and Reversible Barocaloric Effect in Trinuclear Spin‐Crossover Complex Fe 3 (bntrz) 6 (tcnset) 6, Advanced Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202008076
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Florida State University
Citation: Researchers use pressure-sensitive molecular materials to harness cooling technology (2021, March 10) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-pressure-sensitive-molecular-materials-harness-cooling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I do not understand oxidizers and what they do

Mar 09, 2021

Question about chlorine water

Mar 09, 2021

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Mar 06, 2021

When to apply ΔH and Q

Mar 06, 2021

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

Mar 06, 2021

Na₄FeO₃

Mar 06, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments