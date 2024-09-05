Florida State University (FSU) was founded in 1851 in Tallahassee. FSU is ranked by the Carnegie Foundation as with a high degree of research activity. FSU has over 40,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. FSU has a complete doctoral, post-doctoral and medical school curriculum. FSU has 16 colleges, 39 centers, institutes and labs. FSU is home of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory. FSU is ranks in the top 200 of universities world-wide and is ranked nationally among the top 100 comparable Tier 1 public universities.

Address 114 Westcott Building Tallahassee FL 32306-1380 Website http://www.fsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

