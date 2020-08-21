August 21, 2020

Researchers discover superconductor with unexpected lattice configuration

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers discover superconductor with unexpected lattice configuration
Combination of long-range ordered and short-range disordered structures at the atomic level is demonstrated in pressurized Q1D (TaSe4)2I, where a condensation of Cooper pairs is also observed. Credit: ZHANG Gufei

An international team has discovered that compressing monocrystalline (TaSe4)2I can create a system where the constituent TaSe4Q1-D atomic chains are in amorphous state without breaking the orientational and periodic translation symmetries of the chain lattice. Moreover, they found that along with the amorphization of the atomic chains, the insulating (TaSe4)2I becomes a superconductor.

The team is led by Prof. Yang Zhaorong from the High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science and Prof. Zhang Gufei from University of Southern Denmark.

In this study, they used monocrystalline (TaSe4)2I as the starting material for the realization of a new quasi-1-D phase with advanced electronic properties.

When increasing the applied pressure up to ca. 20 GPa, they realized the amorphization of the constituent atomic chains of (TaSe4)2I without breaking the long-range order of the chain lattice.

Crystalline and amorphous structures are two of the most common solid-state phases. Crystals having orientational and periodic translation symmetries are usually both short-range and long-range ordered, while amorphous materials have no long-range order. Short-range ordered but long-range disordered materials are generally categorized into amorphous phases.

In contrast to the extensively studied crystalline and amorphous phases, the combination of short-range disordered and long-range ordered structures at the atomic level is extremely rare and so far has only been reported for solvated fullerenes under compression.

The as-prepared material with a combination of short-range disorder and long-range order demonstrates a new solid-state phase other than conventional crystalline or amorphous structures.

Furthermore, upon the amorphization of the atomic chains, superconductivity emerges in the newly created system. This counterintuitive phenomenon brings attention to the Cooper pairing in quasi-1-D materials disordered at the .

The study provides critical insight into a new phase of solid-state materials. In addition, the present findings demonstrate a first ever case where superconductivity is hosted by a lattice with periodic but amorphous constituent atomic chains.

Explore further

Researchers discover pressure-induced polyamorphism in dense sulfur dioxide
More information: Chao An et al. Long‐Range Ordered Amorphous Atomic Chains as Building Blocks of a Superconducting Quasi‐One‐Dimensional Crystal, Advanced Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202002352
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers discover superconductor with unexpected lattice configuration (2020, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-superconductor-unexpected-lattice-configuration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the longest molecule?

Aug 19, 2020

Phase Equilibrium of Liquid and Vapor Under External Pressure

Aug 18, 2020

Does ##H_2 O_2## or benzalkonium chloride pollute the environment?

Aug 17, 2020

What is salt that has a green colour?

Aug 13, 2020

Descaling powders

Aug 11, 2020

Questions about UV light and dry plastic and rubber

Aug 11, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments