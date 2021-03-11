March 11, 2021

Fossilized feeding frenzy: 47-million-year-old fly found with a full belly

by Pia Gärtner, University of Vienna

Fossilized feeding frenzy: 47-million-year-old fly found with a full belly
Fossil fly, Hirmoneura messelense from the Messel Pit. Credit: Senckenberg

An international team of scientists with Fridgeir Grímsson from the University of Vienna has found a previously unknown fossil fly species in old lake sediments of the Messel Pit, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Germany. In the stomach of the fossil insect, pollen from various plants could be detected, which allows rare insights into the feeding behavior, the ecology and the role of the fly as a pollinator. The study was published in Current Biology.

It was not the fly itself that caught the scientists' attention, but its bulging abdomen suggesting it was still full with the fly's last food intake. Surprisingly, analysis of the stomach content revealed it was full with from different plants. The from the fly's stomach was used to reconstruct the inhabited by the fly, the biotic interactions between plant and fly, and the fly's behavior during feeding.

Flies as pollinators

Today, bees, butterflies and bumblebees are the typical pollinators, which are also known to feed on pollen. That flies also play an important role in pollination is rarely addressed. "The rich pollen content we discovered in the fly's stomach suggests that flies were already feeding and transporting pollen 47 million years ago and shows it played an important role in the pollen dispersal of several plant taxa," says Fridgeir Grímsson from the Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research of the University of Vienna. "Flies were major pollinators in ancient (sub-)tropical equivalent ecosystems and might even have outshined the bees," the scientist concludes.

  • Fossilized feeding frenzy: 47-million-year-old fly found with a full belly
    Fossil Hirmoneura messelense from the Messel Pit and extant Hirmoneura maculipennis. Credit: Senckenberg
  • Fossilized feeding frenzy: 47-million-year-old fly found with a full belly
    Fossil pollen from the stomach of the fly. Scanning Electron Microscopy. Credit: Fridgeir Grímsson

Short-distance flights for food

The extracted pollen was dominated by grains of Decodon (waterwillow) and Parthenocissus (virgin ivy). Today, the waterwillow is a sub-shrub growing in wetlands and the shallows of lakes, suggesting open low canopy habitat. The co-dominance of virgin ivy also suggests that the fly fed on plants growing at the forest margin surrounding the ancient Messel lake. "It is likely that the fly avoided long-distance flights between and sought pollen from closely associated ," says Grímsson.

Explore further

Variety: Spice of life for bumble bees
More information: Sonja Wedmann et al. The last meal of an Eocene pollen-feeding fly, Current Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.02.025
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by University of Vienna
Citation: Fossilized feeding frenzy: 47-million-year-old fly found with a full belly (2021, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-fossilized-frenzy-million-year-old-full-belly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

conflicting interpretations of rosemary study

6 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

6 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

9 hours ago

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

14 hours ago

How exactly does chemotaxis work?

Mar 10, 2021

Oral molnupiravir phase II-a of Covid RCT by Merck

Mar 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments